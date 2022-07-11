COMMENT: T20 WC qualifier gives Zim chance to market tourist sites

Zimbabwe is this week playing host to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Menâ€™s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B, an endorsement of the country as a tourist destination of choice.

Last November the country was again the venue of a high-profile nine team Women Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

President Mnangagwa yesterday officially opened the Menâ€™sT20 tournament at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The tournament which has eight teams competing, will be held at two venues in Bulawayo.

The best two teams will qualify to play at the ICC Menâ€™s T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has been highly honoured to host the participating countries which are the US, Jersey, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Uganda.

Zimbabwe are in the same group with Singapore, Jersey and the US.

The country has once again been given an opportunity to market itself as a tourist destination of choice.

The tournament, just like last yearâ€™s, provides the country an opportunity to showcase its rich and diverse cultural heritage and hospitality.

The final of the tournament is on Sunday at Queens Sports Club where the winner and the runner up will qualify for the ICC, T20 World Cup to be held in Australia.

We want at this juncture to urge the touring players and officials to take advantage of the event to visit Zimbabweâ€™s tourist attractions.

Zimbabwe boasts wonderful tourist sites such as the Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga, Vumba Mountains, Mana Pools and Hwange National Park among others.

The touring players and officials should be our ambassadors when they return to their respective countries hence the need for us as citizens to show our hospitality.

These players and officials should tell their families and friends back home how great Zimbabwe is, the countryâ€™s beauty and the hospitality of its people.

The challenge to the tourism industry is to ensure we have repeat visits of such international tourists.

The cricket players and officials should return to Zimbabwe not to play cricket but to enjoy the countryâ€™s warmth and hospitality at the different tourist attractions.