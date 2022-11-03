COMMENT: Take advantage of diaspora’s huge appetite to invest home

Zimbabwean diplomats have been challenged to mobilise Zimbabweans domiciled in their coun-tries of assignment to invest back home. Addressing the diplomats who are attending a five-day retreat in Bulawayo on Monday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava said the diplomats’ primary targets when scouting for investors should be Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

Minister Shava said Zimbabwe’s diaspora is a force to reckon with as evidenced by increased remittances that totalled more than US$1,6 billion in 2020.

He said the diplomats’ task is to inform the Zimbabweans in their countries of assignment about the business opportunities back home and encourage them to invest.

In March this year President Mnangagwa directed relevant ministries to set up a working committee on diaspora affairs in response to concerns raised by the Diaspora community.

The committee was to be chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and deputised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The other ministries that were supposed to make up the committee are the Home Affairs, Industry and Trade as well as Lands and Agriculture. President Mnangagwa said the committee was meant to redress deficiencies that has resulted in the vital Diaspora community being left behind despite the fact that it is equipped with relevant skills that can aid in the development of the country.

He said there were a lot of shortcomings regarding the affairs of the Diaspora community which needed to be addressed hence his decision to set up a committee to deal with diaspora affairs.

It is our fervent hope that the committee has since been established and is working closely with our various embassies to assist Zimbabweans that want to invest back home.

The Zimbabweans in the diaspora have said they are ready to invest in various sectors of the economy.

They have singled out agriculture, real estate, tourism, education and health among top opportunity windows which they say could benefit from skills they have acquired while working in the different countries.

The diplomats should therefore take advantage of this huge appetite of the Diaspora community to invest back home.

It is a fact that there is no substitute for home and Zimbabwe remains the only home for Zimbabweans hence the need for all Zimbabweans including the Diasporas to contribute to the building of the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.)