COMMENT: Take initiative to develop your communities

Zimbabweans should emulate Dibadiba and Gwambe villagers in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South who have initiated the construction of their own clinics.

The villagers have pooled resources together to construct Dibadiba and Gwambe Clinics after realising they were walking long distances to seek health services.

The villagers decided to contribute R500 per homestead towards the construction of the two clinics.

They also mobilised their children in the diaspora to also contribute resources towards the construction of the health facilities.

The Gwambe Clinic is at roof level while construction of Dibadiba Clinic has just started. The Government which has been impressed by the villagers’ commitment to fund the construction of their own clinics, has taken over the projects.

The Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro who visited the district and toured the two clinics under construction recently, said Government had taken over the construction work and will now supply all the outstanding resources.

He said Government was impressed by the villagers’ efforts towards attaining vision 2030. Dr Mangwiro said now that the Government has taken over, construction of the two clinics will be completed before the onset of the rains.

He said the determination of the villagers to improve health care services in their areas was commendable. The councillor for Gwambe Mr Melusi Nkomo said the completion of the Gwambe Clinic will greatly improve health care services in his ward.

He said some people in his ward were walking more than 30km to seek health services hence the decision by villagers to build their own clinic.

Clr Nkomo applauded Government for recognising the villagers’ commitment to develop their areas.

“We are very happy that Government has recognised our efforts and has now taken over the construction of the two clinics. It has promised to complete the construction before the start of the rains,” said clr Nkomo.

He also paid tribute to their children in the diaspora who he said had mobilised a lot of resources to fund the construction of Gwambe Clinic. We want at this juncture to implore villagers in other areas to emulate what is happening in Bulilima where locals are taking the initiative to develop their own areas and mobilising their children in the diaspora to assist.

The Bulilima villagers did not just mourn about long distances travelled to access health services but mobilised each other to address the problem. This is a positive attitude that will complement Government efforts to improve living standards in both rural and urban areas. It is the locals that should initiate development and where possible assist in mobilising the required resources.