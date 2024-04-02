COMMENT: The Church must heed President’s call to lead in nation building

CHURCHES play an important role in bringing society together and must be at the forefront of activities that bring about unity, peace, love and tolerance.

Sadly, there are some church organisations and religious leaders in the country who are dabbling in toxic opposition politics in an effort to tarnish Zimbabwe’s reputation in the international arena.

However, we take solace in the fact that such negative elements are in the minority as most churches are working towards uniting Zimbabweans.

Addressing the Zion Christian Church’s annual Easter Passover Festival at Mbungo Estate in Bikita District, Masvingo Province on Sunday, President Mnangagwa said churches play an important role in accelerating national development and should use their gatherings to inculcate values and work ethics that spawn production to move the nation forward.

“The important role of the Church in accelerating our national development agenda as well as policies and programmes cannot be overemphasised. It is commendable that at such gatherings, the Church preaches and inculcates the values and work ethic that encourage production and productivity, which in turn, moves our nation forward. The Church is a critical partner to our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Furthermore, through your activities at both collective and individual level, you benefit our communities and our beloved motherland as a whole.

“My Government appreciates these and other contributions made by the Church to the sectors of our economy. I assure you of our continued support in this respect.

“Our focus and resolve are to be good stewards over the resources which God has given us. We must continue to work harder to feed ourselves, modernise, industrialise and grow our economy towards lifting many more people out of poverty into prosperity,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the ZCC for the tremendous development work it was carrying out across the country. This included building schools and clinics and contributing towards food security through agricultural activities.

“I challenge other churches to also embark on various projects that help sustain the livelihoods of our people and communities for the overall prosperity of our beloved motherland Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said there was a need to continue sharing love, kindness and good works regardless of weaknesses and differences.

“We should adopt new ways of spreading our Christian faith with added vigour so that more and more people in our great motherland Zimbabwe come to know and accept God’s love.

“For indeed, Easter reminds us of the positive values we must share as a nation and pass on to future generations. These include the culture of forgiveness, respect for one another and caring for all those around us, especially widows, orphans and the less privileged.”