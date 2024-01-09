COMMENT: The hospitality and tourism industry must enjoy repeat tourism

ZIMBABWE’S tourist attractions such as Victoria Falls, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga, Vumba Mountains, Mana Pools and Hwange National Park among others were a hive of activity during the Christmas and New Year holidays as local and foreign tourists spent quality time with families and friends. Domestic tourism was boosted by the First Family which visited the World’s View in the Eastern Highlands in Nyanga.

President Mnangagwa who is on his annual leave, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and their children also visited the Pristine Inyanga and the Nyanga Tilapia Farm where they spent time blending with nature and enjoying fun, including fishing.

What is encouraging is the increase in the numbers of locals visiting the tourist attractions. This is a confirmation that the strategies put in place to promote domestic tourism are bearing fruit.

Last November the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) launched the Domestic Tourism Campaign #ZimBHO, to encourage locals to consume their own tourism products at the various tourist attractions across the country.

In China, the bulk of the tourism products are consumed by locals because of the Government’s deliberate policies to promote domestic tourism. We have said in the past that in order to boost domestic tourism, players in the industry should come up with special packages for locals. These could include special accommodation rates, entry fees to national parks and other such places to encourage locals to visit our tourist destinations.

It seems some operators have taken heed hence the increased numbers of locals enjoying themselves at the various tourist destinations.

Zimbabwe’s tourism and hospitality industry has in the past been relying heavily on international tourists but this is changing as evidenced by increased numbers of locals consuming tourism products. It is a fact that the tourism industry is one of the country’s biggest foreign currency earners but this should be complemented by earnings from hosting locals.

What happened during the just-ended Christmas and New Year holidays should become the norm every year. Zimbabweans should enjoy their natural heritage which is the tourists attractions.

The services offered by the hospitality industry should motivate locals to save for holiday spending as is the case with international tourists visiting our country every year. Many of these international tourists save for years to raise enough money to go on holiday and it is this culture of saving that should be promoted among citizens.

Zimbabwe is already a tourist destination of choice as evidenced by more than 20 airlines flying into the country. The challenge to the industry is to continue improving on products offered to both international and local tourists. The industry should enjoy repeat visits from both local and international tourists so that the hotels and lodges as well as other service providers are kept busy throughout the year.