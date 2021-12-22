COMMENT: The listening President has brought all Zimbabweans together

Today Zimbabwe commemorates the 34th Unity Day anniversary under the theme: “United Towards Vision 2030.”

The Unity Accord, signed between PF-Zapu and Zanu (PF) on December 22, 1987, is credited for ending post-independence political disturbances commonly known as Gukurahundi.

Signed by then Prime Minister Cde Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo, the Unity Accord brought together erstwhile liberation movements of Zanu (PF) and PF-Zapu to form present day Zanu-PF.

We are happy to note that ever since coming into power following a military intervention in November 2017, President Mnangagwa has kept the spirit of unity. Unity beyond Zanu-PF; unity among all Zimbabweans.

Following post-election violence on August 1, 2018, which resulted in the killing of civilians, President Mnangagwa set up a Commission chaired by former South African president Mr Kgalema Motlanthe. The Motlanthe Commission was brutally frank but President Mnangagwa was quick to implement the Commission’s recommendations.

This process saw Government modernising 30 laws to enhance media freedoms and other democratic rights.

Also, in line with the Motlanthe Commission recommendations, the President launched the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) which seeks to bring unity among political players and chart the way forward for the country.

In 2019, a Government delegation led by President Mnangagwa met with leaders of the Matabeleland Collective and councillors of the city of Bulawayo for the first time in a bid to deliberate on issues affecting the Matabeleland region.

These issues include Gukurahundi, which may have led to the signing of the Unity Accord, but was never concluded.

To achieve true unity, President Mnangagwa has been addressing the concerns of victims of Gukurahundi so that they may get closure.

Reburial of those who died during Gukurahundi and issuance of identity documents to people born during the violent period are some of the milestones of this ongoing engagement.

Traditional leaders are seized with the engagement of communities and victims.

Efforts by Government in compensating white farmers who lost their land and other properties at the height of the Land Reform Programme in 2000, will also go a long way in uniting Zimbabweans.

Hundreds of farmers who registered for compensation have received funds under the Interim Relief Payment Scheme being coordinated by Government and the Commercial Farmers’ Union (CFU).

Another commendable effort in uniting Zimbabweans under the President Mnangagwa-led Second Republic, is devolution.

Devolution ensures equitable distribution of national resources and ends marginalisation. Therefore, devolution promotes unity.

The new Constitution adopted in May 2013 is clear that governmental powers and responsibilities must be devolved between the national government, provincial and metropolitan councils and local authorities which are expected to ensure good governance by being effective, transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of local people.

“The task at hand is that of rebuilding our country,” said President Mnangagwa in his acceptance speech in November 2017. “I am required to serve our country as the President of all citizens regardless of colour, creed, religion, tribe, totem or political affiliation.”

True to his word, the “listening President” has brought all Zimbabweans together to build a Zimbabwe for all.

Long live unity, long live Zimbabwe!