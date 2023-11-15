COMMENT: The political and economic collaboration between Harare and Kigali must be intensified

A FRIEND in need is a friend indeed, the old adage goes.

Zimbabwean stadia were banned from hosting internationals in February 2020 because they were not up to the standard set by the Confederation of African Football (Caf). This meant that national teams or clubs representing the country in continental competitions had to play home matches abroad.

Two years after the ban on local stadia, the world football governing body, Fifa, suspended the country from international games for 18 months citing alleged Government interference in the running of the sport.

Fifa lifted the ban in July this year, but the stadium ban remains. This means that the country can now compete in continental competitions since July but cannot host any locally given that all local stadia are still not up to scratch. Therefore, Fifa’s removal of the ban presented what arguably can amount to a challenge for the country.

Zifa took some time looking around for a possible home-away-from-home, in the end settling for Rwanda, a friendly country, 2 600km to the north.

The senior national football team is in Kigali, Rwanda where they will today play their first competitive match away following the lifting of the Fifa ban four months ago. On Sunday, we host Nigeria away in Rwanda for a 2026 World Cup Group C qualifier.

We wish Portuguese coach, Baltemar Brito all the best as he launches his competitive spell in charge of the Warriors away to Rwanda. We wish him more luck as his side hosts Nigeria four days later in an unlikely context.

We are particularly heartened by the growing cordial relations between our country and Rwanda. That growth has been reflected in the political and diplomatic fronts since 2017.

Now the growth is reflecting through sport as well.

Indeed, President Mnangagwa and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame have demonstrated a willingness to bring their peoples together for their development. President

Mnangagwa has visited the Great Lakes nation about twice — for an African Union summit in March 2018 and for the Africa Green Revolution Forum in September 2022.

On the other hand, President Kagame was in Victoria Falls in April for the Sixth Edition of the Transform Africa Summit.

In yet another testament of the improving relations between the two republics, a group of 154 Zimbabwean teachers arrived in Rwanda to work on a government-to-government programme in October 2022.

We want the cooperation between the two countries to continue on that constructive path, asserting President Mnangagwa’s broader policy of engagement and reengagement. The political and economic collaboration between Harare and Kigali must be intensified. The cultural collaboration, launched by the Rwandan government’s permission for our senior national team to host continental games on its soil, must be intensified as well.

That cultural exchange must continue even after local stadia are improved, encouraging Caf to allow local national teams and clubs competing in continental competitions to host their matches in Harare, Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Ngezi and so on.