COMMENT: The US and its Western allies should be sensitive to Zimbabwe’s plight

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and his high-powered delegation are in Mozambique on yet another mission to strengthen Zimbabwe’s international relations as Government continues with its engagement and re-engagement crusade.

Cde Mnangagwa and his counterpart, President Filipe Nyusi will jointly preside over meetings to elevate the two countries’ Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) to Bi-National Commission (BNC) during his three-day State visit.

The ministers accompanying President Mnangagwa include Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava, Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri–Kashiri, Transport and infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni.

Ministers from the two countries are expected to sign four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) that will elevate the JPCC to a BNC. Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy strong fraternal relations that date back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Mozambique is also one of Zimbabwe’s top trading partners in the region and after the signing of the MoUs, trade between the two countries is expected to increase.

Zimbabwe last month signed seven MoUs with Kenya and two weeks earlier, it had signed five additional MoUs with Botswana.

It is because of its engagement and re-engagement policy that the country continues to strengthen its bilateral relations especially with its neighbours.

Zimbabwe seeks to be a friend to all and an enemy to none and as such it is even seeking engagement with countries with which it has previously had little or no engagement. We hope the international community recognises the Second Republic’s position regarding international relations and will assist the country to enjoy its sovereignty.

We have said it before that given the ongoing political and economic reforms as well as the engagement and re-engagement efforts, there is no justification to continue maintaining the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

Call for the unconditional removal of sanctions have come from Sadc, the AU, China, Cuba and the Non-Aligned Movement but surprisingly those that imposed them seem not to be moved. All those calling for the removal of the illegal sanctions are agreed that the sanctions are adversely affecting Zimbabwe’s efforts to grow its economy and improve the welfare of its people.

The US and its Western allies should be sensitive to the plight of the majority of Zimbabweans who are suffering as a result of the illegal sanctions.