COMMENT: The youth should embrace Youth Service for life skills

YOUTHS are a critical population to any country as they represent the next generation of leaders and should therefore be properly oriented and capacitated for the future.

It is against this background that we welcome the reintroduction of the renamed Youth Service in Zimbabwe (YSZ).

The Youth Service is not unique to Zimbabwe as countries like Germany, USA, China Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malaysia, Argentina and Cuba have the same programmes.

Among other things, the Youth Service seeks to develop and enhance the spirit of patriotism by promoting volunteerism, civic responsibility and loyalty to the nation through national orientation training, provide career guidance and impart life and entrepreneurial skills for resilience and employment creation and encourage peace and positive social integration among youth of different ethnicities, cultures, religions and political persuasions.

It also seeks to promote values of moral uprightness, self-discipline, productivity, integrity, incorruptibility and a sense of self-confidence, self-esteem and self-reliance, cultural pride and identity among the youth, encourage youth participation in leadership and decision-making processes and channel youth energy, zeal and skills into voluntary productive community development activities while promoting healthy lifestyles among youths.

In his post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the YSZ graduates are expected to be prioritised on job opportunities.

He said Cabinet adopted the re-establishment of the National Youth Service Programme following a presentation by the Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Minister Tino Machakaire who revealed that the programme will be anchored on imparting life skills.

Dr Muswere said the programme’s participants will undertake a six-month training.

“The programme which covers three months of institutionalised training and three months of community attachment, will commence in June 2024 with an enrolment of 750 youths across the country. Those who undergo the training will be issued with certificates on completion of the programme,” he said.

“The new curriculum will infuse national orientation with life skills training and entrepreneurial development.”

Dr Muswere said in preparation for the launch of the programme, new uniforms, signage and logo have been designed and will be registered.

“All production units are expected to fully utilise available land and engage in commercial production units for self-sustenance; and a total of 10 000 youths are earmarked to undergo training in 2024,” he said.