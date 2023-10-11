COMMENT: There is no justification to continue subjecting Zimbabwe to the sanctions that are hindering growth of the economy

THE Southern African Development Community (Sadc) will this month once again join Zimbabwe to push for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the United States and its allies. Sadc set side 25 October as the solidarity day against the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The calls for the total removal of the illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe are getting louder each passing day. Recently at the United Nations General Assembly, (UNGA) both the Namibian President Hage Geingob and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the immediate removal of the punitive and illegal economic sanctions to enable Zimbabwe to meet the global 2030 Agenda on sustainable development.

President Geingob said the sanctions are an obstacle to the country’s attainment of Agenda 2030 which seeks among other objectives, to end poverty.

President Ramaphosa said the sanctions are not only causing untold suffering to ordinary Zimbabweans but also have a collateral negative impact on neighbouring countries.

Zimbabwe has however resolved to embrace innovation while taking advantage of its vast natural resources to push its development agenda despite the illegal sanctions.

Sadc and the African Union (AU) have repeatedly called for the unconditional removal of the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe more than two decades ago but the US and its allies have remained adamant hence the resolve to bust the sanctions.

In August 2019, Sadc resolved to set aside October 25 as the solidarity day against the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. The regional body also resolved to conduct various activities in the different countries on the day to call for the immediate removal of the economic sanctions.

China, Cuba and the Non- Aligned Movement have also called for the immediate removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean Government has covered a lot of ground in its political and economic reforms and there is therefore no justification to continue subjecting the country to the sanctions that are hindering efforts to grow the economy and improve the people’s welfare.

What is however encouraging is that despite the sanctions, the country continues to record huge milestones as it implements life-changing development projects across the country much to the chagrin of its detractors.

We want to once again implore citizens to continue putting shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want. Government on its part must continue creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while at the same time attracting new investments.

The country has demonstrated that it has both human and material resources to meet its development agenda despite the illegal sanctions. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.