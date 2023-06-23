COMMENT: Thumbs up First lady for leading by example

The people of Chisizya in Binga district, Matabeleland North province, had every reason to celebrate when a state- of- the- art hospital was on Monday officially handed over to them.

The hospital which was constructed by the First Lady Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and Partners, has brought health care services close to the people of Chisizya who used to walk about 40km to access healthcare services.

The hospital which cost millions of dollars to construct, has most of the facilities found in a modern hospital such as male and female wards, a pharmacy, consultation room, a mother’s waiting shelter and a waiting room.

The hospital also has ante-natal, post natal and labour wards.

The health institution which is solar-powered, also has houses for nurses and doctors.

The livelihoods of the people of Binga have been completely transformed following the completion of this modern medical facility. Addressing the community at the handover ceremony, Dr Mnangagwa said the completion of the hospital had fulfilled her hope and vision for the people of Binga, especially the Chisizya community which did not have a hospital or clinic near them.

She urged the community to jealously guard the hospital against vandalism. The First Lady asked the police to establish a police post at the hospital as part of measures to protect the health institution.

Dr Mnangagwa who has spearheaded the implementation of many development projects to uplift the lives of many people across the country, built another health facility in Chiweshe, Mashonaland Central, using her personal savings.

The First Lady who has a passion to empower women and youths, has assisted many women across the country to start income generating projects and has also assisted women farmers to boost production. We want at this juncture to commend the First Lady for her commitment to improve the welfare of the disadvantaged in communities.

The First Lady’s works are complementing Government efforts to ensure no one and no place is left behind as far as development is concerned. Dr Mnangagwa has always preached ‘peace in the home’ hence each time she addresses a gathering, she urges men to shun domestic violence.

The First Lady infact took the fight against Gender Based- Violence to another level in 2021 when she established a national call centre where victims can report cases of GBV and sexual abuse.

It is our hope that the country will have more organisations and committed individuals like the First Lady working to uplift the welfare of people especially in marginalised rural areas.

A number of companies have been donating to the Angel of Hope Foundation, a confirmation that they appreciate the good work that the organisation is doing to assist communities. We want to once again say thumbs up to the First Lady, you are leading by example.