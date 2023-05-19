COMMENT: Thumbs up to police for armed gang arrest

One of the guns used by the armed robbers

The Chronicle

WE commend the police in Bulawayo for the arrest of local businessman Limukani Khupe and his seven accomplices for a string of break-ins and armed robberies as the force forges ahead with its fight against violent crimes.

Khupe, who owns a liquor business and boutique in Sun Yet Sen, in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, and his gang have been on the police most wanted list in Bulawayo for the criminal activities that the businessman reportedly masterminded.

The other gangsters were identified as Brendon Moyo (25) from Lobengula West, Benefit Vhudzi (37) from Mbundane, Witness Macebo (27) from Lobengula West, Isheunesu Nhliziyo (36) also known as Scanda  from Cowdray Park, Nyapo Ndlovu (26), Limukani Dube (32), and Lungisani Mpofu (24) from Cowdray Park.

The arrest of Khupe in particular shows that the police are carrying out their duties without fear or favour and any form of status including being a businessperson would not deter the law enforcement agents from bringing criminals to book.

Khupe, according to police, was found in possession of a revolver, which is licensed under his name.
“He owns a revolver, which we managed to retrieve. We checked on it and found out it was licensed under his name. The licence expires in December.  Khupe apparently was granted the licence, as he is a businessman and, in his application, indicated that he needed  it for  protection from criminals, as he constantly had large amounts of money in his possession,” said Bulawayo Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

He said Khupe applied for the firearm to carry out his sinister motives, which left many homeowners in Bulawayo’s high-density suburbs petrified when he and his gang struck.

Members of the public will rest easy knowing that the gang that unleashed terror on their respective communities has now been accounted for.
We urge the police to leave no stone unturned in the arrest of criminals, especially perpetrators of armed robberies.

We also commend the public for working with the police leading to the arrest of this notorious gang. This cooperation must continue so that more criminals are accounted for.

Lastly, those that apply for firearm licences for various reasons must ensure they use the weapons for the stipulated purposes and not engage in criminal activities.
Failure to do so would lead to a fate similar to that of Khupe or worse.

