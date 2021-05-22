COMMENT: Thumbs up to Zimbabwe Republic Police

THE recent arrest of three members of a gang that has been on the rampage in Bulawayo’s Mabutweni suburb attacking people with axes and machetes at night leading to the death of two people, has brought relief to residents who were now living in fear.

The three suspects, Kholisani Nyathi, Walter Mpunzi and Nkosikhona Sibanda are part of the gang that attacked several residents with axes and machetes during robberies leading to the death of two people.

The trio has since appeared in court facing two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and six counts of unlawful entry and theft.

The arrest of the suspects follows stepped-up police deployments and night patrols in crime hot spots like Mabutweni suburb.

We want at this juncture to commend the police for responding promptly to residents’ calls for increased patrols especially at night when these criminal gangs operate.

The night patrols and increased deployments in criminal hot spots should continue until all the members of these notorious gangs have been accounted for.

Residents are now living in fear because of these dangerous armed gangs that are terrorising them at night.

Similar gangs once operated in Emakhandeni suburb and there is therefore, an urgent need to rid the city of these gangs.

Residents cannot have sleepless nights because of armed gangs terrorising them.

The safest place for any family should be their house which unfortunately is no longer the case in suburbs such as Mabutweni and Emakhandeni.

Residents on their part should assist in policing their areas by joining neighbourhood watch committees to complement police patrols.

Armed gangs should not be allowed a free rein in our city as what seems to be the case now. We have said it before that criminals live among the people and the onus is therefore, on the people to rid their communities of these criminals by reporting them to the police.

Residents should report any suspicious persons to the police and those that harbour criminals are accomplices and they too, deserve to be punished.

We want to once again implore the police to continue the night patrols and residents to complement this by providing vital information so that as residents we can once again sleep peacefully knowing our security is guaranteed.