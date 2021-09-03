COMMENT: Tighten security at Bulilima District clinics

REPORTS of burglars targeting schools and health facilities in Matabeleland South make sad reading especially considering that some of the initiatives are people driven for the betterment of their respective communities.

Members of the community in partnership with relatives in the diaspora have come together under the leadership of their areas to initiate projects in their localities to improve their way of life.

The communities in complementing Government efforts, have sought to build schools and clinics to bring convenience of accessing the facilities in their areas and it is disheartening that some criminal elements want to dampen such a spirit of progress.

In Bulilima District, burglars broke into two clinics and made off with roofing sheets and three solar batteries.

At Gwambe Clinic, which is being constructed by villagers supported by community members in the diaspora, the burglars stole 16 roofing sheets on August 24.

The clinic is one of the 20 clinics under construction in the district.

The burglars reportedly climbed the clinic’s roof and cut nails holding the sheets measuring 4,5 metres each.

The councillor for the area, Clr Melusi Nkomo said the community has been devastated by the theft. “The crime was discovered by community members who were coming to work at the site. We reported the matter to the police and our council district offices.

We had finished roofing one wing of the clinic while preparing to start the other one. The community’s morale is low as we have been working hard to get the job done,” he said.

It is refreshing though that the brains behind the initiatives have refused to let the setback stop them as they have vowed to push on with their agenda despite the theft.

Gwambe Clinic Diaspora Community chairperson, Ms Zanele Khumalo said while the development was a huge setback, “we cannot surrender, we will continue until we fulfill our dreams.”

She appealed to well-wishers from across the world to donate anything that will help them finish the project.

At Bezu Clinic in the same district, three solar batteries were stolen on August 22.

Local councillor Clr Innocent Mavunela said the theft has affected the waiting mothers’ shelter, examination room, dispensary, and emergency female ward which have been left in the dark.

“The thieves were using a car and they entered the clinic perimeter after cutting the security fence using cutters.

“They used the same cutters to remove three solar batteries from the system. The footprints show that it was two people. The community is very devastated by the acts of these heartless thieves,” he said.

Zanu-PF Bulilima legislator Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is also the Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, said the thefts have been recorded in many clinics in Matabeleland South Province.

“It is really a sad development which seems to be on the increase in our province. Over the weekend, we had a meeting in Gwanda and Umzingwane MP (Cde Levi Mayihlome) was raising the same problem where two clinics from his constituency were broken into with solar panels and batteries targeted. It seems this is an emerging challenge that needs people to act,” he said.

Communities are urged to work closely with law enforcement agents in securing the premises to avoid cases of theft that threaten to derail their noble projects.

Volunteers can also be identified to be placed on rotation to guard the properties from theft.

They are also reminded that harbouring criminals is a criminal offence and are encouraged to report to the police family members or any member of their immediate communities who are seen in possession of stolen property.

The initiatives are designed to bring relief to the communities and it is the duty of each and every community member to safeguard the projects.