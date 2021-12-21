COMMENT: Time for diaspora-based engineers to rebuild at home

Government has said Zimbabwean companies that exhibit honesty, professionalism, skills and talent will be given priority to implement national programmes and projects.

Speaking at the memorial service of the late national hero Dr Joel Biggie Matiza last Thursday, President Mnangagwa said Government will continue to entrust local companies with greater responsibility in national building projects across all sectors of the economy.

“Hard honest work, professionalism, skills and talent will be rewarded by my administration,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the late Dr Matiza who was Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, was an advocate of professional competencies and abilities of Zimbabwean companies when it came to undertaking complex national projects.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Matiza was a firm believer in the “none but ourselves” model of development, a key tenet of the Second Republic.

The late Dr Matiza will therefore smile in his grave if local engineers excel in the implementation of big national infrastructural projects like roads and bridges.

Engineers are among Zimbabwean professionals who left the country to seek greener pastures in foreign lands but their skills are now urgently needed back home.

Government has said local companies will be given first preference when it comes to awarding of contracts to undertake national projects and the engineers who left the country should return home and establish companies to work on these projects.

The country has churned out thousands of civil, mechanical, architectural and scientific engineers who are occupying key positions in foreign lands and its time they return home and take a leading role in developing their own country.

The role of engineers is critical given the fact that the country is implementing a number of infrastructural projects.

Government has said it is more than ready to award its citizens big contracts so the returning engineers are guaranteed jobs.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying the success and modernisation of the country’s infrastructure will be influenced and driven by excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation hence the need for engineers to return home and take up their rightful positions.

The engineering sector, it has been said before, is intricately linked to economic development, alleviation of poverty and the improvement of quality of life of the people through appropriate engineering solutions.

We want to once again urge engineers in the diaspora to take advantage of the Government’s policy that prioritises local companies when it comes to awarding contracts for national projects.