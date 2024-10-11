COMMENT: Together, we can rid Bulawayo of crime

THE announcement by the officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, that overall crime has dropped by three percent in the province is welcome news.

He attributed the decline to increased partnerships between the police and the community and the adoption of artificial intelligence.

We are delighted that the police are actively collaborating with other stakeholders who share the belief that everyone deserves to live in a safe environment.

This collaboration is an excellent way to address the crime menace, and we recommend an even more thorough partnership to ensure that all areas are covered.

Law enforcement agencies must work hand-in-hand with business owners, homeowners, tenants and community groups to share information about crime and how to prevent it.

The adoption of artificial intelligence is another commendable move the police have made to address crime in Bulawayo.

This technology can detect potential crimes before they happen by using predictive analytics. It’s wonderful to know that the police are embracing new technologies and exploring innovative ways to combat crime.

However, while these technological advancements are helpful, they should not be seen as a panacea. Strong community-led initiatives remain vital to reduce crime and enhance public safety.

It is, however, concerning that despite the overall drop in crime, the number of murder cases has increased from 41 last year to 51 this year. This rise in homicides is alarming and calls for urgent action from the police and authorities. Each murder case is a tragedy that leaves families and communities reeling.

Additionally, the fact that juveniles continue to be targeted for rape and sexual assault is unacceptable. Cases of rape of minors have remained high in Bulawayo and this is worrying.

Children are among the most vulnerable members of our society and it is a failure of both the police and the community if they are not adequately protected. It is incumbent upon all of us to ensure that our children are safe and secure and that those who target them for harm are brought to justice.

We believe people must feel safe in their homes, workplaces and in the streets. Every resident of Bulawayo should have peace of mind when it comes to security and safety. We call on residents to continue working with the police to ensure that our neighbourhoods are safe for everyone.

It’s also vital that we address the root causes of crime. This requires a holistic approach that includes investing in education and employment opportunities, as well as addressing social issues such as poverty, substance abuse and mental health. Together, we can make Bulawayo a place where residents can live without fear of crime.