COMMENT: Toxic opposition politics a burden to the state

THE toxic politics rocking the opposition has become a huge burden to the country as money that could be used for the country’s development is now channelled towards the holding of by-elections barely months after the recent national polls.

December 9 has been set as the date for the by-elections to fill nine vacant Parliamentary seats after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 15 party officials, some under the proportional representation, from Parliament.

Amid reports that Mr Tshabangu has further recalled some councillors and members of Parliament, it is clear that the toxic and chaotic politics within the CCC is now a serious burden to the country.

Writing in his weekly column published in our sister publication, The Sunday Mail on Sunday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the US$5,3 million which will be spent by ZEC on the by-elections was an unplanned cost to taxpayers, something which could have been avoided.

“The factional degeneration of the opposition and its disorganisation crisis renders volatility to our national democracy. The structureless feature of the CCC has seen the recalling of Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors.

“The CCC veld fire recalls have constitutionally compelled the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to call for by-elections to fill vacant seats.

“The recalls were effected hardly less than three months after the harmonised election,” he said.

“This implies an unplanned election cost. Their structureless political child’s play is costing the fiscus. Consequently, the ordinary taxpayer is now paying a heavy price for the factional wars of the CCC.

“With the unrelenting recall purge, Zimbabweans will be in a permanent election mode,” he said.

Minister Muswere said, going forward, there was a need for legislation to govern the formation of political parties as well as layout prerequisites.

“Meanwhile, ZEC and Parliament have an obligation to act constitutionally if more recalls come. Clearly, our democracy is under the threat of the strategic ambiguity pandemic.

“This crisis to our democracy, through the transplantation of CCC conflicts to our body-politic, must be curtailed by a strong legislative framework for benchmarking what should constitute a political party in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Dr Muswere also called out the opposition for always blaming their inadequacies on the ruling Zanu-PF.

This, he said, was a demonstration of political immaturity.

“It is common cause that the opposition has traditionally attributed its conflicts to Zanu-PF, and after their internal resolution, those reconciled back cease to be labelled as Zanu-PF functionaries.

“One wonders why Zanu-PF would engage in such unprofitable political endeavours over nation-building,” said the minister.