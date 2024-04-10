COMMENT: Traditional leaders must emulate Chief Dakamela’s goodwill

CHIEF Dakamela of Nkayi has set a commendable example for other traditional leaders in Zimbabwe by paying school fees for 15 underprivileged children under his chieftaincy through his Dakamela Education Foundation. This gesture demonstrates his commitment to ensuring that children in his community have access to education, regardless of their financial circumstances.

The chief’s philanthropic act is, indeed, worth praising.

Education is a fundamental human right, and every child, regardless of their background, deserves access to it. Regrettably, many children in rural areas are unable to acquire education due to their parents’ inability to pay school fees.

This problem has been exacerbated by the economic challenges, which have made it difficult for many rural families to afford basic necessities, let alone school fees. However, by paying school fees for these children, Chief Dakamela has stepped in to address this issue and improve the quality of life for some children in his area.

His act of compassion is inspiring. By raising funds through his foundation, he has been able to give these children a chance to live better lives and a better future. Education is an essential tool that enables children to break free from the cycle of poverty and become productive members of society. By paying fees for these children, the chief has, in a systematic way, contributed to the development of his community and the country as a whole.

It is worth noting that his gesture of paying fees for underprivileged children in Nkayi is not an isolated case. Over the years, there have been similar instances where other traditional leaders have contributed positively to the education sector. However, their contributions have not been given enough attention, nor have they inspired others to follow suit. As Zimbabweans, we need to recognise and celebrate such acts of an exemplary traditional leader and use them as a blueprint to improve our communities through education.

We challenge other chiefs across Zimbabwe to emulate Chief Dakamela, by providing financial assistance to deserving school children from impoverished families in their areas. The country is facing a dire situation in terms of education, and we all need to act. It is not only the responsibility of the Government to ensure that children have access to education, but it’s also the responsibility of traditional leaders, to ensure that their subjects are given opportunities to acquire knowledge and skills that will benefit them in the future. If other chiefs follow the example of Chief Dakamela, countless children in rural Zimbabwe would benefit and become valuable contributors to the country’s development.

Education is a fundamental right that should not be denied to anyone simply because of their family’s economic status. It is a right that should be pursued. The onus of ensuring that children are provided the education they need to thrive lies with everyone in society and particularly on traditional leaders.

If they were to follow in Chief Dakamela’s footsteps, the number of children out of school because of their parents’ inability to pay school fees would drastically reduce and their communities would benefit significantly.

The chief’s act of paying fees for underprivileged children through his foundation is exemplary and it should be emulated across the country. It is a demonstration that all of us can make a difference in our communities. Other traditional leaders must take cues from Chief Dakamela and emulate his good deeds, for them to leave a lasting positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children in Zimbabwe.