COMMENT: Traffic laws must be enforced rigorously

TWENTY-TWO people were killed last Tuesday when a Toyota Quantum was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at the 27km-peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway. The accident happened a few days after two other accidents that killed nine people.

President Mnangagwa who said he was horrified by the accident, said there is an urgent need to take measures to arrest the needless loss of lives at a time when the nation should be celebrating closure to yet another peaceful year.

The President appealed to motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads for their safety and that of fellow road users. “No effort should be spared towards ensuring compliance with our traffic rules and regulations in order to avert any more such accidents which invariably leave scores either dead or injured,” said President Mnangagwa.

It has been established that more than 80 percent of traffic accidents recorded on our roads are as a result of human error which means they can be avoided.

Police have said most of the accidents are as a result of speeding hence the need for drivers to reduce speed. We totally agree with those calling for stringent enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

Jacqueline Nkaka said authorities must ensure that laws regarding speeding, overloading, drunken driving and reckless behaviour are not only in place but rigorously enforced.

She said this calls for increased police presence on the roads and stricter penalties for offenders in order to send a strong message that irresponsible behaviour on our roads won’t be tolerated.

There is an urgent need to tame the traffic jungle and protect lives of drivers and passengers. Police should increase roadblocks so that those that decide to drink and drive are removed from our roads.

We have said it before that passengers on their part should not allow drivers to put their lives at risk. When they realise that the individual behind the wheel is driving recklessly, they should not hesitate to order him to stop or report him at the next roadblock.