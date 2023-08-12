COMMENT: ‘True Zimbabwe Tour’ will tell country’s true story to the world

A GROUP of journalists and entertainment personalities from the Sadc region who are touring Zimbabwe have said they have been impressed by the development projects being initiated by the Second Republic across the country.

The members of the Fourth Estate said there are strong indications that the country will soon be an economic powerhouse in the region.

The delegation is in the country on a five-day familiarisation tour that is aimed at promoting the Brand Zimbabwe destination and supporting the Zimbabwe is open for business mantra.

The tour was organised by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services and supported by mining giant, Africa Chrome Fields. It is running under the theme, “True Zimbabwe Tour”.

On Thursday the delegation met President Mnangagwa who took the opportunity to explain Government policies and also briefed them on the many development projects that have been implemented across the country.

The journalists said their visit had dispelled the negative image of the country portrayed in some sections of the international media. We have no doubt that the journalists will be our true ambassadors when they return to their respective countries as they now have first-hand information on the situation in Zimbabwe.

It is a fact that communities, mainly in rural areas, have started enjoying the fruits of the Government’s Devolution Policy whereby the priority lists of development projects being implemented are coming from the people.

Government is availing resources to local authorities who in consultation with the people decide on projects to implement. This has seen councils constructing clinics, schools, bridges, roads and many other such facilities meant to improve the people’s welfare.

Most services are now within walking distance in many areas as Government through councils, is pushing for services to be at the people’s doorsteps. Several clinics have been built in Matabeleland and similar developments are happening in different parts of the country as Government works to improve the provision of health services.

It is these life-changing projects which have endeared the Second Republic Government to the people much to the chagrin of doomsayers.

It is our fervent hope that the visiting journalists will have an opportunity to visit some of these projects. Central Government is also directly implementing major infrastructural development projects across the country as it works to create an enabling environment for economic growth.

The major projects being implemented include the construction of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, the modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post and construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani among others.

We want at this juncture to commend the Information Ministry for organising the True Zimbabwe Tour which we strongly believe will assist journalists in the Sadc region to write true stories about Zimbabwe to counter the falsehoods being peddled by some sections of the international media.