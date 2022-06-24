COMMENT: Tsholotsho injivas’ example is worth emulating

Tsholotsho people working in South Africa commonly referred to as injivas have taken seriously the country’s development philosophy Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo) as they have started building a secondary school in Mbalibali Village.

The construction of the school was mooted six years ago but no work had started until now when the injivas decided to mobilise resources for its construction.

A classroom block is already at window level and work to mobilise more resources from Tsholotsho people working in SA and other countries is underway.

The chairman of Mbalibali Business Committee that is spearheading the construction work, Mr Tshimaka Bhalule Moyo said the diasporans decided to build the secondary school after realising that their children were walking more than 10km to Bhubhude High School which is their nearest secondary school.

He said travelling to Bhubhude secondary school exposed children to dangers as they pass through a dense forest.

Mr Moyo said as they grew up they faced the same challenges that their children are facing now hence the decision to construct the school.

He said a committee was set up to lead the implementation of the project and was confident that more resources will be mobilised to construct adequate classrooms and teachers houses.

Mr Moyo said the response from the community has been overwhelming as the locals are assisting with labour and other requirements.

The local Member of Parliament Cde Musa Ncube commended the diasporans for taking the initiative to develop their area.

She said the secondary school was her top priority and will do all within her powers to ensure that the school is completed in the shortest possible time.

“We will work with our sons and daughters based in SA and other countries to ensure this school is completed,” she said.

“What the Tsholotsho citizens are doing is exactly what Dibadiba and Gwambe villagers in Bulilima district in Matabeleland South are doing.

The Bulilima villagers working together with their children in the diaspora mobilised resources to build clinics after realising that they were walking long distances to seek health services.

We urge people in other areas to emulate such commitment to development which complements Government efforts to ensure services are brought closer to the people.

Government took over the construction of clinics in Bulilima and we hope it will do the same in Tsholotsho.

It is the obligation of Government to ensure children do not walk long distances to school as is the case with Mbalibali children.

We want to commend the Tsholotsho injivas for their commitment to develop their area and as we have said, we have no doubt that Government will soon move in to assist them.

This spirit of ploughing back to communities should be emulated by all diasporans because it is us as citizens who should take a leading role in developing our respective areas.

Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo.