COMMENT: Unite against economic saboteurs

ZIMBABWEANS must unite against economic saboteurs bent on reversing the economic gains recorded by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa as part of a broader plot by detractors to delegitimise the Government.

Addressing the 378th Ordinary Session of the Zanu-PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said the Government will open up pathways for sustainable economic growth as it moves to protect its people against acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering.

The President said attacks on the economy to make ordinary people suffer were unacceptable and Government would protect Zimbabweans from economic disruptions.

“Despite the illegal sanctions, effects of climate change and global economic disruption, we are making substantial progress across sectors of our economy.

“The fact that the chronic attacks of detractors and their brute falsehoods have consciously failed to divide our country or collapse our economy is a testament of the unity and resilience of the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe,” said the President.

“Against all odds, our nation continues to rise and the Zanu-PF Government is indeed opening up pathways for sustainable economic growth and development. I applaud all citizens of this great land.

“Acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering have no place in our country.

“Attacks on the economy to make the public suffer are unacceptable and my Government will protect the ordinary people.”

The President called for unity among party members for the attainment of greater national objectives in honour of the party’s founding Fathers.

President Mnangagwa said several milestones that were critical to take the country closer to the realisation of Vision 2030 had been registered.

“Zanu-PF is the vanguard of the people’s revolution, hence, we have the weighty task to effectively respond to challenges, obstacles and contradictions that our nation may face at any given time. Inaction, procrastination or flimsy distractions can never be tolerated.

“Scaling up production, productivity and hard honest work across all sectors of the economy should be our loud and clarion call to the general membership of the Party,” he said.

“Further, each and everyone of us, here in the Politburo, and indeed all members, have a sacrosanct Constitutional obligation to uphold the unique character, principles and nature of our Party, Zanu-PF. Accordingly, I challenge the party to resolutely oppose statements and actions that undermine or distort our correct line of the revolution.

“All moves to damage the interests of the people of our great motherland; tamper with our unity, social harmony, development, interest, sovereignty, security and overall national stability should be decisively dealt with.”