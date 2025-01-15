COMMENT: United under the Zimbabwean flag

SINCE coming to power, President Mnangagwa has consistently called for unity among Zimbabweans, urging them to rally around the country’s flag and work towards the national interest.

He emphasised that, despite political differences, Zimbabweans can unite in diversity with the common goal of advancing the nation.

In line with this vision, the President recently hosted a familiarisation tour of the First Family’s Pricabe Farm for the country’s legislators, drawn from both the ruling party Zanu-PF and the opposition CCC.

During the visit, the opposition legislators gained insight into the First Family’s agricultural endeavours and, more importantly, were given a challenge by the President.

President Mnangagwa underscored the importance of a strong opposition, which he believes helps keep the ruling party accountable.

In his address, the President said opposition legislators must actively scrutinise and hold Zanu-PF Members of Parliament to account so that they deliver for the general citizenry. He said opposition legislators should give their ruling party counterparts a hard time in Parliament to build and develop Zimbabwe.

“Do not make the ruling party (MPs) sit; you should criticise them a lot and when you do, they will work in Parliament. As the opposition, be serious with your opposition because where they (Zanu-PF MPs) have erred, they will fix it and that will help us remain in power and you will stay in the opposition,” said the President with a chuckle.

The typical perception of relations between the ruling party and opposition parties in Zimbabwe has often been marked by animosity and division.

However, the President is advocating for a new approach — one focused on tolerance and collaboration. He believes that, despite differences, both the ruling party and the opposition can work together for the national good.

This shift away from constant bickering and insults towards constructive dialogue is essential for the country’s progress.

Political parties, he has argued on various platforms, should focus on addressing serious national issues and devising solutions, rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

In this light, the Second Republic, after the 2018 elections, set up the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) to promote dialogue among all political parties in Zimbabwe and contribute to policy formulation through lobbying the Government via the platform.

We commend President Mnangagwa for leading by example and fostering a culture of tolerance, and encourage all Zimbabweans to follow this path, putting the nation’s development above partisan conflicts.