COMMENT: Unmask the faceless sponsored detractors

Zimbabweans and the business community yesterday ignored the so called shutdown which faceless individuals under the banner Pachedu were pushing for through social media.

The police force on Sunday assured members of the public and businesses that it had put in place adequate measures to guarantee security.

It was business as usual in cities and towns much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors. The faceless individuals under the banner Pachedu were attempting to incite citizens to engage in violent demonstrations similar to what was witnessed in 2019 when several shops were vandalised, looted and in some cases set on fire.

Some NGOs working in cahoots with the opposition were behind the attempted illegal shutdown in 2019 which resulted in the death of six people including a police officer.

The Pachedu individuals are reportedly being sponsored by one of the Western embassies but what is comforting is that Zimbabweans have realised that these individuals calling for an economic shutdown are just puppets of Western governments pushing a regime change agenda.

We want at this juncture to salute citizens who refused to be used by these individuals that want to reverse the economic gains so far achieved.

There is however urgent need to unmask these faceless Pachedu individuals who want to make the country ungovernable.

The country’s economy is on a growth trajectory hence the attempts by the detractors to destabilise it.

Many positives have been recorded which include massive infrastructure development across the country, revival and expansion of industries, the revival and resuscitation of mines and the general increase in capacity utilisation by the manufacturing sector.

Government has said it will not brook any mischievous acts bent on causing anarchy hence it will deal decisively with hooligans that want to cause the suffering of innocent citizens.

The security forces should be commended for taking pre-emptive measures to protect life and property but we want to emphasise that all efforts should be directed at identifying the country’s enemies that are against progress.

President Mnangagwa on Saturday announced a raft of measures meant to make the Zimbabwe dollar a convenient medium of exchange in local transactions.

It therefore defeats logic that soon after such a bold move by Government, individuals call for a shutdown of the economy instead of working to complement Government efforts to address the prevailing challenges.

We have said it before that it is us as citizens who can work to make Zimbabwe a better place to live hence the need for a shared national vision.

There is a need for discipline in the market place to address the volatility of the exchange rate because the economic fundamentals are correct.