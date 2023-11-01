COMMENT: Urgently address the plight of pupils at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe

A classroom at Globe and Phoenix Primary School after it had given in to an underground tunnel due to illegal mining activities that were taking place at the school

GOVERNMENT should move with speed to address the plight of pupils at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe. The school which was built by Globe and Phoenix Mine, was decommissioned many years ago but remained open until a classroom block caved into a mine shaft in March this year due to illegal mining activities.

Government quickly moved in and closed the school as the buildings were no longer safe for pupils and teachers. The 1 300 pupils were moved to nearby Russel Primary School where they were accommodated in tents supplied by the Civil Protection Unit.

The tents were unfortunately destroyed by the recent heavy rains accompanied by strong winds which pounded the mining town.

Following the storm disaster, authorities were forced to introduce hot sitting at Russel Primary School to accommodate Globe and Phoenix pupils. Russell Primary school has an enrolment of 827 pupils.

The classrooms at Russel Primary School are just too few to accommodate an additional 1 300 pupils from Globe and Phoenix hence the dire situation at the school. The solution is for Government to fast-track the construction of a new school at the land donated to the school by Kuvimba Mining House.

Government has said its target is to complete the construction of the school by January next year but this is not feasible given what is obtaining on the ground. Construction should have started eight months ago but the paperwork to transfer the donated land is yet to be finalised.

We want to implore the relevant authorities to ensure work starts as soon as possible so that when schools open for the first term next year, some pupils can be moved to the new school to ease pressure on Russel Primary School.

According to Globe and Phoenix school authorities, some parents are now reluctant to pay levies because it has taken long to start constructing the new school. We however urge parents to continue paying the levies to complement Government efforts to mobilise resources for the construction of the new school.

It is incumbent upon each and every parent to ensure levies are paid while Government on its part provides the bulk of the required resources. There is a need to accelerate the construction of the new school.

The overcrowding at Russel Primary School cannot be allowed to continue as it compromises the quality of education. Education is a right that must be enjoyed by all Zimbabwean children who include Globe and Phoenix pupils.