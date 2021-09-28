COMMENT: We all have a duty to fight corruption

President Mnangagwa has once again reminded Zimbabweans that the anti-corruption fight is a collective responsibility hence the need for citizens to unite and fight the scourge.

Officially opening the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) conference in Victoria Falls last Friday, President Mnangagwa said there is need for the private sector and other stakeholders to complement Government efforts to fight corruption.

He said Government has embarked on a robust programme to strengthen good corporate governance and accountability in the management of public resources.

President Mnangagwa said integrity committees were being set up at public institutions to prevent corruption and promote good corporate governance.

“I therefore, call upon the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders to also prioritise transparency and accountability through in-house anti- corruption efforts,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended CGAIZ for training police officers and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials in forensic accounting, auditing and cyber security.

President Mnangagwa said such collaboration will go a long away in strengthening public institutions to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate. Last year President Mnangagwa urged members of the security sector to constantly upgrade their skills to keep abreast with criminals and corrupt elements’ modern techniques to evade the law.

Zacc and the police have taken heed hence their officers have been trained by CGAIZ. Government has already announced that plans are underway to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

President Mnangagwa said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.

What is encouraging is that Zacc has also stepped up its fight against corruption and has partnered churches to reach every citizen.

Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said last Friday that churches are now having anti-corruption sermons.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said corruption is expensive, undermines service delivery, deprives Government of taxes, causes capital flight and makes the country unattractive to foreign direct investment hence citizens must join hands to fight it.

We therefore want to urge each and every citizen to play his or her role in the anti-corruption fight which, as President Mnangagwa said, is a collective responsibility.