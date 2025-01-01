COMMENT: We applaud Government for its efforts in mitigating the impact of the drought and water shortages

AS we bid farewell to 2024, we stand in awe of the resilience and fortitude of the Zimbabwean people. The past year has been a challenging one, with droughts and water shortages making life harder for all of us.

Throughout it all, Zimbabweans have endured with patience and stoicism, a testament to the strength of our national spirit.

One of the major challenges that we faced in 2024 was the shortage of water. Prolonged droughts had led to a significant reduction in the water levels of our main supply dams, causing a crippling water shortage in many areas.

This shortage affected not only our daily lives, but also businesses and industries that rely on water to function. The agricultural sector, which is a major source of income for many Zimbabweans, suffered greatly, with crop yields falling due to drought.

Despite these difficulties, however, Zimbabweans remained undeterred. Another challenge that we had to face was the issue of load shedding.

The low water levels in Kariba Dam, which supplies much of the country’s electricity, meant that there was little water to generate power.

This led to prolonged load shedding, where power cuts were implemented to conserve energy. This was yet another obstacle that Zimbabweans had to overcome.

Despite this disruption to our daily routines, we continued to soldier on, finding ways to adapt and make the best of the situation.

We must applaud the Government for its efforts in mitigating the impact of the drought and water shortages. The Government sunk boreholes in affected areas.

As we welcome the new year, we do so with a sense of optimism. We are hopeful that the rainfall forecast for 2025 will be good and that we will be able to avoid the water shortages and load shedding that plagued us in 2024.

We also hope that the various sectors of the economy that were affected by the drought will be able to bounce back quickly and that we can move forward with renewed vigour and positivity.

But as we look ahead to the brighter days that 2025 may bring, let us not forget the lessons that we have learned from the challenges of the past year. Let us continue to be resilient and to face any difficulties that come our way with grace and determination.

Let us work together as a nation to overcome any obstacles that may arise, and to build a brighter future for ourselves and for future generations.

May 2025 be a year of renewed hope, prosperity, and good fortune for us all.

Happy New Year!