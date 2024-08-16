COMMENT: We are able to deliver on our goals as a country

Heads of State and Government from a number of Sadc countries are now in Harare ahead of the beginning of the regional bloc’s summit in the capital tomorrow.

Presidents Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia as well as Lesotho’s Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday afternoon.

More are expected to arrive today for the 44th Ordinary Summit of the 16-member bloc to be held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised Sadc.”

Among the highlights of the summit is President Mnangagwa assuming the rotating chair of the bloc. He will lead the region until the next summit in August next year.

Already, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Frederick Shava has taken the position of chairman of the Sadc Council of Ministers.

Preparations for the event have been hectic as the Government seeks to deliver an epochal event. Everything has been meticulous, awe-inspiring.

The Government has built new roads in Harare leading to the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden which is hosting the summit. Eighteen villas were built in about two months in Mt Hampden to accommodate high-profile dignitaries who are in the country for this showpiece.

From July 28 to August 2, the country hosted the Sadc Industrialisation Week, which attracted the who is who of business in the region. Yesterday, President Mnangagwa delivered the Seventh Sadc Public Lecture at the University of Zimbabwe.

It was all hard work for every team member at Mt Hampden and we are delighted that the country is ready to deliver a flawless event. We are sure the summit will be one to remember, not just because of the important aesthetics around it, but also in terms of content and how that content will build a big future for Sadc’s 340 million people.

Indeed, the impressive manner in which we have prepared for the summit demonstrates how able we are as a country to deliver on our goals.

Yes, there can be challenges here and there, but there is that Zimbabwean mentality, that Zimbabweanness to fight and fight a good fight.

We fought a protracted liberation war against a well-armed white regime but with sheer determination, effectively our bare hands and a good cause, we won.

We embarked on the land reform and redistribution exercise with some across the world fearing for us and others warning of ghastly consequences. We forged ahead regardless and delivered about 12 million hectares of land into the hands of up to 380 000 formerly landless people.

That revolution attracted ruthless retribution from the West in the form of illegal sanctions but it has succeeded. Now, the agriculture industry is booming, guaranteeing national food security and spawning scores of millionaires.

The country is consistently posting high economic growth rates comparable, even beating some countries that were never sanctioned.

So, Zimbabwe always delivers and this summit will be one for today, yes, but more importantly, one for the future.