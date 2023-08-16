COMMENT: We can’t afford to spoil prevailing peace and tranquility

TODAY is exactly a week before the 2023 harmonised general elections and President Mnangagwa has once again appealed to Zimbabweans to maintain peace before, during and after the elections.

Addressing thousands of people that attended the Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Monday, President Mnangagwa said citizens should maintain the prevailing peace.

“I congratulate all the people of Zimbabwe for unprecedented peaceful and tranquil election season. Makorokoto Zimbabwe. Amhlophe Zimbabwe. Congratulations. This is the unity, peace and harmony that the heroes we are remembering today, would have wanted,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the heroes fought for our independence, sovereignty and freedom as a united people.

“The obligation is on us individually and collectively to say NO to violence; NO to tribalism; No to regionalism, hate speech and all other divisive tendencies,” said President Mnangagwa.

We are now in the campaign period, a time that candidates should use to explain what they intend to do for the people when voted into power. It is not a period of hate speech to incite violence but instead candidates are supposed to be persuading the electorate to vote for them based on what they promise to do once voted into office.

We continue to urge citizens to shun violence before, during and after elections.

President Mnangagwa has said citizens must say No to violence in whatever form.

Zimbabweans, as has been said at many fora, must maintain their culture of love, harmony and tolerance of divergent views in order to ensure peace and unity throughout the election period and beyond.

We continue to repeat President Mnangagwa’s appeal to citizens to jealously safeguard the enduring peace, unity and stability that the country is enjoying which should save as an example to other countries in the region and beyond that elections are not meant to disturb peace.

“As we move closer to the holding of the harmonised general elections, let us all ensure that our people say no to violence, no to hate speech and no to the denigration of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa in one of this many appeals for peace.

He has implored citizens to reject regionalism and tribalism among other social ills that divide the people. “First and foremost, we are Zimbabweans, we are diverse but one people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President’s message on the eve of the 2018 harmonised general elections was as relevant as it is today. He said: “Let us all-citizens and candidates alike — be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters and that, above all, Zimbabwe after the polls will still be home to us all — winners and losers”.

This strong message, as we have already stated, is as relevant to the candidates and citizens in general today as it was in 2018. Zimbabwe remains home to us all —winners and losers so there is a need to demonstrate political maturity and tolerance. We might belong to different political parties but we all have an obligation to build the Zimbabwe we all want.

The present generation should strive to bequeath a prosperous Zimbabwe to future generations.