COMMENT: We commend Government efforts being put in place to fight drug and substance abuse

OUR country is facing an emergency; and every emergency demands an emergency approach to effectively resolve.

Nothing is usual. A whole generation is wasting away, not because of HIV and Aids, not because of Covid-19, not because of cholera but because of a bad habit. Those wasting away think it is fun at first until they are drawn in to their personal demise.

When Covid-19 attacked in March 2020 it was an emergency. Breathing could result in death. Touching and socialising physically could lead to the same. We were all afraid, huddled alone in our locked homes.

In response, President Mnangagwa declared an emergency. Thanks to that declaration, and other interventions his administration later executed, our country was one of the least affected by Covid-19 on the continent. We were an example of how to respond to the emergency.

It has been argued that the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and idleness gave some among us much time in their hands. Bored and with nothing to do, some tried drugs. The habit grew and grew and now it has become some sort of a new epidemic which is damaging the health, especially of the youth and young adults.

The extent to which drug and substance abuse is growing is alarming. Thousands are getting hooked on, getting sick, suffering mental and emotional illness, committing violent crime under the influence, committing suicide or just dying.

This, therefore makes this challenge an emergency, which demands an emergency response to effectively resolve.

Yes, the President led the way in the national response to Covid-19. The Minister of Health and Child Care then, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, followed.

On the technical side, Dr Agnes Mahomva played a leading role as co-ordinator of the national response. Given the big job that she did during the pandemic, the President has rewarded her with a new appointment to co-ordinate yet another national response to the new national emergency. This time she is tackling drugs and substance abuse.

We cite her elsewhere on these pages today saying the protocols that the Government used in fighting against Covid-19 will be replicated in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“We are taking that approach having learnt from lessons, strategies and approach from Covid-19,” she said.

“So, it is important to take note of the best practice, learn from it and improve on it as we move forward.”

Just a few days ago, the Government said sites that served as Covid-19 isolation and treatment centres will now serve as drug rehabilitation and treatment centres.

Thus, we have the technocrat who helped us defeat the pandemic, centres that were used to conquer Covid-19 and the emergency protocols that helped us win the war against the pandemic being deployed against a new emergency.

We are confident that with this resolve and personnel that served us well, the country will defeat the new epidemic.