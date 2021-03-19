COMMENT: We get the service we pay for

FOR any city to achieve world class status, its finances must be in order.

This means ratepayers must pay up and the local authority must do the collections religiously.

This is not the case in Bulawayo where a number of ratepayers — both business and individuals — have negated on their lawful duty, and council has become so incompetent it can allow uncollected rates to get to $800 million.

According to a story which we carried yesterday, business and residents living in affluent suburbs such as Burnside and Hillside are among those who have accumulated the highest unpaid bills to Bulawayo City Council.

Out of the 29 wards, Ward 1 which covers the city’s centre has the highest debt as it owes $130 million. From the total, $18 million is domestic or residential debt and $112 million is owed by institutions or businesses.

Ward 6 that encompasses Bellevue, Newton West, Barham Green, Montrose, West Somerton, Southwold, Donnington, Belmont and Sidojiwe Hostel has the second highest debt of $84 million, with a domestic debt of about $10 million.

Ward 7 that covers Makokoba, Thorngrove Industries, Thorngrove, Westgate, Steeldale and Westondale comes third in the city’s debt rankings as it owes $73 million with the domestic debt amounting to $11 million.

Ward 4, which includes Burnside, Riverside, Buena Vista, Waterford, Fortunes Gate, Selborne Park Phases 1 and 2, owes $61 million and has the highest domestic debt citywide of $38 million.

Isn’t it strange that people who can afford to rent homes in affluent suburbs like Burnside can fail to pay for the water they consume?

Homeowners collecting rent in United States dollars are unable to pay their rates bill?

This is obviously the result of having an inept council. The ratepayers know that they can get away with refusing to pay rates.

What vision does council have for Bulawayo which does not need funding? Without money urban renewal is just a dream.

Money owed by ratepayers, $800 million, can go a long way in changing the face of Bulawayo. But first, the city needs leadership.

While Zimbabweans from all walks of life celebrate the devolution agenda set out by President Mnangagwa in the Second Republic, we must never forget that devolution needs good leadership.

The current leadership, as is the case with most opposition MDC-led councils, can not be trusted with devolved power. Why give more power and responsibility to a dead leadership?

By the end of the year the city will be owed $1 billion by ratepayers, some of them being successful businesses.

The city is now having to borrow for major projects, while council workers are demotivated by poor salaries.

We get the leaders we deserve. We get the leaders we vote for. We get the service we pay for.

Residents must also take responsibility. The fact that council is too incompetent to collect rates is no excuse for not paying up.

Responsible residents will pay their bills, always. They will only complain of poor service delivery after they have paid their bills in full.