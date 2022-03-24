COMMENT: We have no place for rogue NGOs

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has warned rogue non-governmental orgnisations (NGOs) against overstepping their mandate by meddling in politics.

He said Government will not hesitate to discipline such NGOs as it is not their mandate to meddle in the country’s political affairs.

The warning follows reports that some NGOs working closely with the opposition and some Western embassies have been abusing their status to interfere in the country’s political affairs.

Recently President Mnangagwa also warned diplomats against undermining the prevailing peace in the country through projecting false narratives instead of telling the true Zimbabwean story.

President Mnangagwa said it was unfortunate that as the country prepares for the 2023 harmonised elections some forces had sprung into action by trying to disturb the prevailing peace in the country.

“It is most unfortunate that as Zimbabwe prepares for the 2023 harmonised general elections, some forces are already seeking to influence the national discourse and destabilise the peace and stability we are enjoying as a country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said NGOs that are bent on destabilising the prevailing peace, unity and harmony through dabbling in politics will be kicked out of the country.

He said machinations by the country’s detractors to derail the country’s development either clothed as NGOs or blunt opposition forces that do not wish the country any good must be exposed and consigned to history by 2023.

It is our fervent hope that the electorate has not been hoodwinked by the rogue NGOs and Western embassies that are pushing for regime change as we go into the by-elections on Saturday.

This is the D-Day as citizens indicate through their votes, the individuals or political parties that won their hearts.

It is important for voters to realise that they have been afforded an opportunity to decide who should preside over their public affairs until the 2023 harmonised elections in the respective council wards and constituencies hence they should vote wisely.

It will be unfortunate if voters decide to gamble with their own future and get swayed by promises of pie in the sky.

The ruling party Zanu-PF has delivered on its promises as evidenced by the many projects and programmes that have changed the people’s lives across the country.

After voting for our councillors and MPs on Saturday, we must remember that the challenge ahead is to make Zimbabwe a better place to live not just for ourselves but for future generations as well.