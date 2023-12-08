COMMENT: We hope gas discovery will be Zimbabwe’s economic game changer

After years of hard work and huge capital investment, Australian gas explorer, Invictus Energy (Invictus) yesterday declared a formal discovery at its permit in Muzarabani.

This was after it drilled a sidetrack at its Mukuyu-2 appraisal well. The drilling campaign on the sidetrack is still in progress, but it appears the results were so overwhelming that the company was satisfied it could declare the discovery at this stage.

Results it released in early May of its basin-opening hole, Mukuyu-1 were encouraging but technical issues prevented it from declaring a find.

An encouraging update on Monday, followed by a trading halt of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange the day later, and talk of a high-profile announcement on Wednesday afternoon appeared to prepare us all for the declaration of the discovery yesterday morning.

“We are delighted to declare a gas discovery from the Mukuyu-2 sidetrack well in the Upper Angwa formation,” said Invictus managing director, Scott Macmillan.

“The discovery represents one of the most significant developments in the onshore Southern Africa oil and gas industry for decades. I’m extremely proud to be involved with the Invictus team and our partners in opening up one of the last untested rift basins.”

Given the results from the sidetrack, he said, Mukuyu-1 can now be classified as a discovery too.

The Government captured the delight of the nation when it said:

“We believe that this discovery will have a positive impact on the economic and social development of Zimbabwe. Gas will also support the diversification of Zimbabwe’s energy mix, enhance its energy security, and create jobs and opportunities for local communities. We are confident that this discovery will open up new horizons for Zimbabwe. The discovery pronounced will definitely change the economic landscape of the country.”

Indeed, we are hopeful that the gas will help fuel the economic recovery and growth we all want. Hydrocarbons have been instrumental in growing several economies across the globe – Russia, the Middle East and so on. Our hopes are therefore, not misplaced.

However, there is still a lot more work to do. More appraisal wells must be drilled, samples taken and examined. This demands a lot more money and other resources. This demands more time as well.

Thereafter, more resources will have to be invested in infrastructure to bring the gas to the surface. But bringing it to the surface isn’t enough. It will have to be processed to generate electricity, fertiliser and other components to benefit the shareholders of the company, its local partner Geo Associates, the local community and the national economy.

The State and some private companies and entities such as pension funds are invested in the project so we want revenues to be generated from the gas to be judicially used for the common good just as natural gas and oil are doing in the Middle East, Russia, Norway and other jurisdictions.