COMMENT: We look forward to a successful ZITF

THE biggest business exposition in Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) returns in the next nine days after its cancellation last year on Covid-19 fears.

Covid-19 is still with us, but because of a number of factors, the Government and organisers of the fair are confident that it is possible for it to be staged safely.

The factors that should assist in hosting a successful show include the success of the ongoing vaccination programme, easier access to testing services and the substantial experience that the country has gained over the past 16 months of managing the infection.

It is a fact that these three factors were non-existent last year, a period of much confusion and trepidation over the disease.

Covid-19 hit the country on March 20 last year, exactly a month before the ZITF was scheduled to begin on April 21, running up to the 25th of that month. The strict lockdown imposed by the Government after the first positive case, as others elsewhere around the globe at that time, meant that that year’s ZITF had to be postponed a few times, and later cancelled altogether.

Now the Government and the ZITF Company have taken a decision to go ahead with the exposition. The August 23 to 25 will naturally be a muted affair. Yes, vaccination is going on, testing services are more easily available and we have learnt to live with the disease better now but given the fact that we are emerging from the third and deadliest wave of Covid-19 which resulted in record infections and deaths, utmost care will be taken.

According to the ZITF Company, the fair would follow strict WHO and Government guidelines to ensure that it does not endanger exhibitors, suppliers, contractors, vendors and ordinary visitors.

This year’s will be over three instead of the traditional five-day event.

The company has formulated a Covid-19 Safety and Risk Management Plan which gives guidelines to be followed by all stakeholders to the fair.

People wishing to physically attend the ZITF must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test not older than 48 hours and must have been fully vaccinated.

In addition to having been vaccinated and producing a negative PCR test result not older than 48 hours, participants should pre-register online to limit physical contact and gathering at the registration points upon arrival.

“Visitors (will be) denied entry due to high temperature or any visible symptoms of ill-health will be referred to the containment facility for further assessment and case management by medical personnel,” said the company.

“On arrival everyone will undergo a Covid-19 screening exercise comprising temperature and mask checks. Contactless scanners will be at all entry points to facilitate minimal human interface. All exhibitors are required to reduce the number of exhibitors as per provided schedule. The Bulawayo City Council will increase waste collection frequency to improve hygiene and sanitation.”

Participants would also be mandated to uphold standard mitigation measures at their stands such as regular sanitising, maintenance of social distance, limiting the number of people on exhibition stands and proper and consistent wearing of masks and so on.

We look forward to a successful show at which transactions to move the economy forward will be made with stakeholders working extra hard to ensure that they religiously adhere to the Covid-19 containment measures as spelt out by the ZITF safety and risk management plan.