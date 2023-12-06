COMMENT: We should never relax; Aids is not over

Our country is winning its 38-year fight against HIV and Aids.

The virus’ prevalence rate has been on a progressive decline – from its 29 percent peak in 1997 to 11 percent in September this year. Public awareness on the risk factors, how to prevent infection and how to live with the virus is pleasantly high across the board.

The anti-retroviral therapy (ART) coverage is huge, thus the bulk of the people infected with the virus are on treatment, with many of them healthy.

President Mnangagwa said on World Aids Day on December 1 that the country has controlled the pandemic resulting in a drastic decrease in infections and deaths.

About 99 percent of the 1,3 million HIV positive people in the country are on ART. This puts us on track to meeting the UNAIDS’ 95-95-95 targets which entail that 95 percent of people on treatment having their viral load undetectable, 95 percent of all HIV positive people knowing their status and 95 percent of those who know their status being on treatment by 2030.

Over the past 10 years, the country has recorded the highest decline of 78 percent, in new HIV infections in Eastern and Southern Africa, making the country a trendsetter in HIV prevention and treatment.

The record is super encouraging thus there is a temptation to want to take it easy a bit.

However, the theme of the ongoing 22nd International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa (ICASA) in Harare “Aids Is Not Over Address Inequalities, Accelerate Inclusion and innovation” is a timely reminder.

The President amplified that message when officially opening the event on Monday.

“We should never relax; Aids is not over. The pandemic remains one of the salient threats to sustainable socio-economic development,” he warned.

This is the message that we want to echo at this time when our country is making great progress in overcoming what was once a frightening condition. Yes, we are on track to winning the war, but we must be careful to note that being on course to winning is not necessarily winning.

Having said that, we are optimistic we will eliminate HIV and Aids as a national public health threat not too long after 2030.

We were among the leading nations in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic over the past three years thus we have no doubt that, given the milestones we have recorded in the fight against HIV and Aids, we will do great in the war we have been fighting since 1985.

Those of us who are young and unmarried must continue to abstain until their time comes.

Those who are adults, married or are in a relationship must be truly faithful to their partners. In the event that they suspect that the other side is unfaithful, they must use the condom consistently and correctly.

Also, we must get regularly tested for the virus, just as we get tested for hypertension, diabetes and so on.

In the event that one tests positive to HIV, they must get on medication as soon as health experts judge they must.

Thereafter, they must take their medication as prescribed.