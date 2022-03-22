COMMENT: We should tap into diaspora community to invest back home

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed relevant ministries to set up a working committee on diaspora affairs in response to concerns raised by the diaspora community. The committee will be chaired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and deputised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The other ministries making up the committee are the Home Affairs, Industry and Commerce as well as Lands and Agriculture. The committee will co-opt other ministries as and when the need arises.

President Mnangagwa said the committee will redress deficiencies of the current set up that has resulted in the vital diaspora community being left behind despite the fact that it is equipped with relevant skills that can aid in the development of the country.

President Mnangagwa was recently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he interacted with Zimbabweans domiciled in that country. He said he noted that there were a lot of shortcomings regarding the affairs of the diaspora community which needed to be addressed hence his decision to set up a committee to deal with diaspora affairs.

“In my recent interaction with the Zimbabwean diaspora community in the United Arab Emirates, it became starkly clear to me that our systems in Government are still to come to terms with the phenomenon.

While we claim to have a diaspora policy, it woefully lacks a strategy and mechanisms for seamless interaction with this large and critical body of Zimbabweans abroad.

Often we have come short, including in providing such basic consular services like birth certificates and travel documents,” he said.

The Zimbabweans in the diaspora said they are ready to invest in various sectors of the economy.

They have singled out agriculture, real estate, tourism, education and health among top opportunity windows which they say could benefit from skills they have acquired while working in the different countries.

President Mnangagwa said the diasporas could also partner Government in developing the country’s infrastructure. We want at this juncture to implore the relevant ministries to urgently set up this committee and take advantage of this huge appetite of the diaspora community to invest back home.

It is our fervent hope that the working committee will work closely with our various embassies to assist Zimbabweans that want to invest back home.

It is a fact that there is no substitute for home and Zimbabwe remains the only home for Zimbabweans hence the need for all Zimbabweans including the diasporas to contribute to the building of the Zimbabwe we all want.

What is encouraging is that Zimbabweans in the diaspora are eager to invest back home and the Government on its part has made a commitment to continue providing a conducive operating environment for investors.

Zimbabwe’s industry is on a recovery and growth trajectory and the diasporas cannot afford to be left behind.