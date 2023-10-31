COMMENT: We urge farmers to grow crops that will thrive in their regions as the El Nino phenomenon is lurking

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) announced last week that farmers could begin planting their summer crops this week.

The expectation is that they had done land preparation and mobilised all inputs over the dry season. Those working under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa must have done all that by now since the Government oversees their work through extension officers who are deployed in every rural ward countrywide.

It must be easy for farmers to utilise the moisture that is already in their fields after a few wet days over the past week or two.

Last weekend the MSD forecast substantial rainfall this week, with a high risk of storms from Sunday to Friday. Fortunately, so far so calm, and we hope that the rains will fall and not be violent as the week progresses.

As they plant, farmers must remember that the long-term forecast as released by MSD in August is a poor one. Most of the southern parts of the country are likely to receive normal to below normal rainfall as a result of an El Nino phenomenon. It is therefore crucial for our farmers to take advantage of every bit of moisture in their land by planting now as advised.

Given the not-so-encouraging prognosis, we encourage farmers to plant hardier crops such as traditional grains and less of maize, if they are in the southern parts of the country.

Those who will want to try maize, must plant shorter season varieties which tend to do well in drier conditions. Farmers in the northern half of the country will have the leeway to maintain their longer season cultivars, but with more caution this time than before.

Growers who are on the Pfumvudza/Intwasa system will have the advantage of the moisture conservation practices that go along with it — holing and mulching.

We are hopeful that the moisture in the soil now in most parts of the country and the falls projected for this week, will be enough for the crops to germinate. Thereafter, we urge farmers to closely monitor their fields for any pest and disease infestation. If they detect anything wrong, they can always respond accordingly.

As usual, weed control will be crucial, perhaps more crucial this time given the high chances of poor rainfall. A farmer with a smart field will have their crops not competing with weeds for the little moisture available.

They are urged to continue exercising as much vigilance as possible throughout the season, hoping that the El Nino phenomenon would not be as ruthless as previous episodes were.

If this year’s turns out to be charitable, that would give the country some harvest, great for all of us in a season which was not expected to yield much.