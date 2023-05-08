COMMENT: Weed out unruly elements in Chefunye

TRADITIONAL leadership in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North should work closely with the police in weeding out unruly elements from Chefunye area where teenagers, armed with dangerous weapons, are said to be involved in violent clashes.

Over the last few years, youth violence fuelled by the emergence of nightclubs in the area has been on the rise.

Two months ago, two young men attacked a man with an okapi knife and beer bottles for refusing to buy them alcohol.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tsholotsho Hospital and the culprits are still on the run.

This paper reported on Saturday that the violence that has gone unabated has resulted in the local headman Mr Gordon Moyo receiving a barrage of insults and even death threats from villagers from the area based out of the country.

Mr Moyo stands accused of failing to use his position as a community leader to curb violence and crime in his area of jurisdiction including the Chefunye Business Centre which has played violent clashes between drunk youths.

We condemn in the strongest terms the threats of violence on the traditional leader and encourage the peaceful resolution of conflict in the area.

While the traditional leader among other community leaders should take the lead in fighting the vice, it is not his responsibility alone but that of the whole community.

The youths who are engaged in acts of violence come from homes in the area and parents must also be involved in restraining their children from wayward behaviour.Â

We, therefore, call upon the Chefunye community and indeed the broader Tsholotsho district to unite in fighting the violent scourge rocking their community.

Only through a united approach will they achieve this goal.Â

The police are always ready to deliver its mandate of maintaining law and order and a collective effort among local leadership, the community and the law enforcement agents will go a long way in restoring peace in the area.Â

This paper reported that some spots at Chefunye open as early as 7am to sell alcohol to the youths which fuels the running battles in the area.

The Tsholotsho local authority must investigate these premises to find out if they are operating in line with the stipulations of their respective licences.

They must also investigate if the said outlets are not distributing illicit alcohol to the youths and if it is the case, the offending parties be brought to book.Â