COMMENT: Young minds must create solutions that will drive Zimbabwe forward

INNOVATION, creativity and critical thinking are key ingredients that drive the growth and development of any society.

Zimbabwe has over the years produced some of the most outstanding young, innovative minds, and the recent creation by a Christian Brothers College (CBC) student in Bulawayo has once again showcased the country’s potential.

Rahil Bhavan, an A-level student and Bulawayo Junior City Councillor, developed a drone with a machine learning algorithm intended for mapping and repairing potholes in the city. The invention shown by Bhavan is phenomenal and a clear indication that innovation has no age limits.

The idea of using technology to solve real-world problems is not just inspiring but also the future of solving some of our country’s infrastructural problems.

The city of Bulawayo is well known to have one of the best road networks in the country, but over the years, the number of potholes has rapidly increased, causing untold damage to vehicles and sometimes resulting in casualties. The drone invention by this young student will go a long way towards ensuring that potholes are identified earlier and repaired quickly, which will lead to better and safer roads for Bulawayo residents.

As a nation, we ought to support and encourage such bright young minds. The Government must ensure that students have access to the necessary resources to explore and apply their innovative minds. The success and recognition of students such as Bhavan will encourage other students to pursue innovative ideas that can impact change in their communities.

Additionally, we believe the Bulawayo City Council should work closely with the young inventor to ensure the successful deployment of the drone to repair potholes. Using the drone for mapping potholes and repair will be cost-effective and efficient, especially considering the financial constraints that the council is currently facing. Development projects such as this will go a long way towards preparing the city of Bulawayo for the future.

It is also important to note that the corporate world should invest in schools’ infrastructure and support student innovation for the future benefit of businesses and communities in general. The private sector should invest in educational infrastructure that can provide resources and technology aimed at solving real societal problems.

Bhavan should be awarded and celebrated not just for his exceptional innovation, but for showing other students that they too can make a significant impact in their communities.

It is time to support young minds like Bhavan and others around the country to create solutions that will drive Zimbabwe forward.