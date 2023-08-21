COMMENT: Zanu-PF concludes its star rallies with a flourish

AN impressive 300 000 party faithful attended the last Presidential Star Rally at Tongogara High School in Shurugwi, Midlands Province. That was the largest audience to have attended a ruling party star rally since it launched its campaign on June 24 at Mutema High School in Chipinge, Manicaland Province for the harmonised election on Wednesday.

President Mnangagwa addressed at least 11 star rallies countrywide, with Vice-President and Second Secretary, Constantino Chiwenga and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi addressing many more. That excludes the up to 10 church gatherings that the President has addressed, among them the Zion Christian Church, Johane the Fifth of Africa International Church and Johane Marange Apostolic Church.

It was a busy 56 days for the ruling party, a lot of colour and style. It demonstrated its mass mobilisation capacity, given the huge numbers that attended its events. Above all, the party exhibited substance and based on that substance, confidence. While nothing beats on-the-ground campaigning, Zanu-PF supporters also dominated on social media.

There were more events yesterday, and will be more today. Electioneering ends at midnight today, as the Electoral Act says campaigns must end 24 hours before a general election.

“Zanu-PF is ready and well prepared for victory on 23 August,” said the President on Saturday.

“Zanu-PF is unstoppable, victory is ours, victory is certain. However, our DNA as the revolutionary party, we preach peace, unity and love. We say no to violence of all forms. With our vote on Wednesday, we defeat heavily those we will be contesting with.”

His confidence stems from his administration’s sterling record since it won its first term in 2018.

Wednesday’s is probably the first election that Zanu-PF has gone into without a manifesto highlighting what the party has done since the last election and what it plans to do when it secures a fresh mandate on Wednesday.

The Second Republic initiated more than 7 000 high-impact projects since 2018 and completed more than 5 000. Multiple dams, irrigation schemes, roads, schools, clinics, airports, border posts, housing projects, medical drugs storage facilities, community radio stations, innovation and incubation hubs at colleges and universities et cetera have been built over the past five years. Mining, manufacturing and tourism are booming. Agriculture is doing the same hence national food security has been attained with surplus to be exported.

This record speaks for itself, it is the manifesto.

Other parties have been campaigning as well, with Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa addressing one in Bulawayo yesterday. He has been addressing far smaller audiences compared to the President’s, a refection of his lack of support, record and substance. On August 8 he launched a manifesto, dismissed as plagiarised in terms of the style of its compilation and overtaken by events as it promises multiple projects that the Second Republic has already executed.

In terms of organisation, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has said it is ready. It has registered 6,6 million eligible voters, printed 7,1 million presidential, 7 million parliamentary, and 6,8 million council ballots. It is deploying voting materials as well as 150 000 officers at 12 370 polling stations across the country.

Everything must be in place by the end of the day tomorrow ahead of balloting on Wednesday morning. Hopefully, the peace that largely characterised the campaign period will continue tomorrow and after the announcement of the results.

“As Zanu-PF,” the President said on Saturday, “we will not sell out our heritage given to us by our ancestors. Victory is on the horizon, victory is certain. Come Wednesday, Zanu-PF is registering a resounding victory.”