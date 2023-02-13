COMMENT: Zanu-PF is the only party that has shown maturity

THE growing number of people joining the ruling Zanu-PF is testimony to the success of the Government’s programmes and confirmation that the revolutionary party is the chosen institution to carry the people’s aspirations.

Revelations from the party are that close to 5 000 members had recently trooped from the opposition to Zanu-PF while some members who had left the revolutionary party are making their way back.

Notable members who have recently joined the party include Cde Collins Tsvangirai, the younger brother of the late MDC founder and president Morgan Tsvangirai; and Cde Tongai Matutu, who was the opposition’s former Member of Parliament for Masvingo Urban.

President Mnangagwa at the weekend presided over the launch of the ruling party’s “Kumusha/Home/Ekhaya” to welcome back returnees from other political parties and reiterated that Zanu-PF was deeply rooted in advancing the will and aspirations of the people.

“Our arms remain outstretched to welcome those who want to be members of our party. In this regard, those who are still in the opposition are welcome and Zanu-PF will continue to facilitate their return home,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This is the unity and love that all structures of the party must preach and demonstrate. Not only in the context of our quest to realise five million votes during the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, but beyond that for entrenching the democracy, national unity and cohesion that has become synonymous with the Second Republic.

“Let us, therefore, celebrate this milestone and recommit ourselves to the realisation of the party’s aims and objectives, as well as the national Vision 2030.”

Ahead of this year’s harmonised elections, Zanu-PF is the only party that has shown maturity and order while others either do not have structures or are still bickering over positions.

“We remain a national political party, a people’s party deeply rooted in advancing the will and aspirations of the people. Hence, this landmark event affords us all an important opportunity to rekindle and connect with the founding principles and enduring history of our country and that of our revolutionary party, Zanu-PF,” said the President.

“On behalf of our party, I warmly welcome you, my fellow comrades, dear brothers and sisters from across the 10 provinces of our country to your home, Zanu-PF, the home of the people’s revolution.”