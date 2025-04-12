COMMENT: Zero tolerance to corruption commendable

President Mnangagwa has urged accountants in both the private and public sector to take a firm stand against corruption which he said is an enemy of development. He said Zimbabwe does not tolerate corruption hence the need to unite in fighting the scourge.

President Mnangagwa who was addressing delegates to the Charted Accountants Conference hosted by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday, said accountants are the gatekeepers of the country’s national resources and it was therefore incumbent upon the accounting profession to take a firm stand against corruption.

“As accountants, you play a crucial role in strengthening Public Financial Management (PFM). Further, you are key cogs that enhance financial transparency, accountability and efficiency in both the public and private sectors,” he said. President Mnangagwa said Government recognises the role of accountants in supporting private sector growth and Investment through maintaining accurate financial records.

“I challenge you, the accountants in both the public and private sectors to be trustworthy gatekeepers of national resources. Every dollar spent must be accounted for,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said accountants are not mere record-keepers of financial transactions but are the architects of economic transformation, custodians of corporate and public finances as well as enablers of national development.

President Mnangagwa said loopholes that allow financial mismanagement, illicit financial flows and corporate fraud must be closed with no exceptions.

The President has said in the past that there is a need for the private sector and other stakeholders to complement Government efforts to fight corruption. He said Government on its part has embarked on a robust programme to strengthen good corporate governance and accountability in the management of public resources. Integrity committees have been set up at public institutions to prevent corruption and promote good corporate governance.

President Mnangagwa said the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders should also prioritise transparency and accountability through in-house anti-corruption efforts. The Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) has trained police officers and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials in forensic accounting, auditing and cyber security.

President Mnangagwa said such collaboration goes a long away in strengthening public institutions to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate. He also urged members of the security sector to constantly upgrade their skills to keep abreast with criminals and corrupt elements’ modern techniques to evade the law.

Government has already announced that plans are underway to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

President Mnangagwa has said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.