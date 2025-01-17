COMMENT: Zifa must prioritise reform over personal gain

ZIMBABWEAN football has been bedevilled by problems for decades. The recent disqualification of four candidates, Temba Mliswa, Walter Magaya, Benjani Mwaruwari and Gift Banda from contesting in the upcoming Zifa elections is a manifestation of these problems.

Mliswa and Magaya have taken their cases to the High Court, while Banda and Mwaruwari have taken up their disqualification with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), highlighting the deep-seated divisions that continue to plague Zimbabwean football.

The root of the problem is the lack of proper leadership at Zifa. Over the years, there have been numerous cases of financial mismanagement, corruption, and general incompetence.

This has led to a decline in the quality of football in the country, and a lack of investment in infrastructure, coaching, and player development. The current situation at Zifa is a reflection of this.

However, the fact that the four went to court and CAS to contest their disqualification highlights the desperation for change and the need for proper leadership at Zifa.

The question is, what really is at Zifa that these individuals are so hell-bent on contesting or wanting to lead? The answer is simple — power and influence. The presidency of Zifa comes with significant power and influence, which can be used for personal gain. However, this must not be the main focus for those seeking to lead Zifa.

The main focus should be on the development of football in Zimbabwe, particularly at the grassroots level. This will require investment in infrastructure and facilities, coaching and player development, and the establishment of a proper governance framework that will ensure transparency and accountability.

The disqualification of the four candidates highlights the need for proper governance within Zimbabwean football. While the disqualifications were based on technicalities, the fact that these individuals were willing to go to court to contest them highlights a lack of trust in the governance structures of Zifa. This is a worrying situation that needs to be addressed urgently.

It is time for change at Zifa. The leadership of the association should be focused on the development of football in Zimbabwe, and not on personal gain. This will require significant investment and a clear vision for the future of football in the country.

The Government should also take a more active role in the development of football in Zimbabwe. This includes the establishment of a proper governance framework that will ensure transparency and accountability, as well as the provision of funding for infrastructure and facilities, coaching and player development, and other key initiatives.

The future of Zimbabwean football depends on the willingness of all involved to adopt good governance practices. This requires a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the interests of the game. Only then can Zimbabwean football break free from its cycle of controversy and dispute.