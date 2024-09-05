COMMENT: Zim, China relations set to grow stronger

ZIMBABWE and China continue strengthening and consolidating their Bilateral Relations for the benefit of their two economies and citizens.

President Mnangagwa who is in China on a State Visit and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday witnessed the signing of 17 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various economic sectors that include agriculture, infrastructure development and mining.

The two leaders at their meeting held at the Great Hall of the People before the signing of the agreements, resolved to strengthen trade and co-operation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Mnangagwa said since his last State Visit to China in 2018, the relations between Zimbabwe and China have grown from strength to strength under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Co-operation.

“The people of Zimbabwe are grateful for the invaluable support and life-saving Covid-19 vaccines you sent us, personal protective equipment and the deployment of medical teams to assist in Zimbabwe’s health sector. We can never, never forget,” said President Mnangagwa.

He applauded President Xi for the innovations, state-of- the-art high tech industry that China has developed.

President Mnangagwa said trailblazing companies such as BYD and Huawei help leapfrog development riding on new development technologies for a greener planet.

“We are confident that this modernisation thrust will not only benefit your people but impact the Global South for a shared future for all mankind,” he said.

President Xi said China will always stand ready to co-operate with Zimbabwe. He said China and Zimbabwe were for a just and equitable world order.

China has over the years supported many development projects in Zimbabwe, proving it is an all-weather friend. The signature projects funded by the Chinese Government include the $1 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station unit 7 and 8 expansion project, the US$500 million Kariba South Hydro-Power Station upgrading, the US$150 million Robert Mugabe International Airport expansion and the US$150 million Victoria Falls Airport upgrading.

The Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement policy continues to open new avenues for co-operation and strategic synergies such as the ones the country is enjoying with China. This has seen the country witnessing tremendous transformative development despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

President Mnangagwa has said in light of the sanctions, Zimbabwe will continue to find home-grown economic solutions much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, Government has implemented a number of life-changing projects across the country and our challenge as a nation is to maintain this growth momentum.

Big companies continue to show confidence in the Zimbabwean economy and as such are investing millions of dollars in new projects in the different sectors such as mining, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure development, among others.

The unjustified illegal sanctions should spur Zimbabweans to work even harder to improve their livelihoods.

The present generation has an obligation to bequeath to future generations, a prosperous Zimbabwe hence the need for each and every citizen to put shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.