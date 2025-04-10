COMMENT: Zimbabwe agriculture needs forward thinking

ZIMBABWEâ€™S agrarian sector has long faced many challenges that include drought and illegal sanctions. But some areas, such as the tobacco farms in Marula, Mangwe District show great success. Their good harvests strongly suggest that new ideas and methods can really change farming for the better in the country.

For years, the narrative surrounding Zimbabwean agriculture has been dominated by discussions of fluctuating commodity prices, and the ever-present threat of unpredictable weather patterns. While these factors undeniably play a significant role, the achievements witnessed in Marula suggest that a crucial element has often been understated: the necessity and impact of innovative farming practices.

The success of these tobacco farmers is not simply down to luck or favourable conditions alone. It is a result of embracing new techniques, adopting modern technologies, and a willingness to move beyond traditional methods.

Whether itâ€™s through the implementation of efficient irrigation systems, the strategic use of fertilisers and pest control, or the adoption of advanced curing processes, these farmers have demonstrated that a forward-thinking approach can unlock significant productivity gains.

Their prosperity serves as a stark contrast to areas where reliance on outdated methods persists, often leading to lower yields and greater vulnerability to environmental stresses.

The green fields of Marula speak volumes about the dividends that innovation can yield.

This success story should not be viewed in isolation. It offers a blueprint for the broader agricultural sector in Zimbabwe.

The Government, alongside agricultural support organisations, must actively promote and facilitate the adoption of innovative practices across the country. This includes investing in research and development, providing access to training and resources and fostering an environment that encourages experimentation and the sharing of best practices.

Furthermore, the resilience demonstrated by the Marula farmers underscores the importance of adaptability. Innovation is not a static concept; it requires a continuous willingness to learn, adapt and embrace new solutions as challenges arise.

The golden leaf harvested in Marula is a sign of what can be achieved when ingenuity takes root.

Their success is a reminder that while the challenges facing farming in the country are real, they are not insurmountable. By embracing innovation, by fostering a culture of continuous improvement and by learning from the example of communities like Marula, Zimbabwe can cultivate a more prosperous and sustainable future for its farming sector.