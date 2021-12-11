COMMENT: Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission should probe flashy socialites

Socialite Genius Kadungure, popularly known as Ginimbi, who was killed in a head-on collision at the age of 36 in November last year in Harare, was without doubt celebrated as a successful entrepreneur.

The problem is no one seems to know exactly how he made his millions.

He flashed his money, mansion and expensive cars on social media but no one – including authorities – knew how he made his wealth.

He hosted lavish birthday parties locally and internationally – sometimes in luxurious yachts – but still, no one seems to be able to explain how he paid for such.

Early last year, he was in trouble with the law for evading duty and forging documents to import a Rolls Royce a Bentley Continental.

In July 2020 he made a spectacle when paying US$166 090 duty for a Ferrari Coupe that was being held at Beitbridge Border Post pending payment of duty.

His collection of luxury and muscle cars included a Roll Royce Ghost (2016), Roll Royce Ghost (2018), Rolls Royce Wraith, Mercedes Benz G63 Brabus, Range Rover Lumma, Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari 488 Spider, Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe and Bentley Bentayga.

And still, authorities can’t explain how he managed to amass all this wealth.

Now that Kadungure has died, he is being investigated for corruption. Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirayi Hodzi has said legal proceedings are underway to forfeit expensive vehicles – a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce – belonging to the late socialite.

The value of ill-gotten assets seized and forfeited to the national treasury by the Second Republic is now over US$30 million.

We believe this figure could be more if investigators upped their game. For instance, they could have exposed more about Kadungure when he was still alive.

Is the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) not interested to know how these social media influencers who are flashing their wealth became rich?

According to Mr Hodzi, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has completed 18 high profile corruption matters as well as serious armed robbery cases involving notorious criminals, resulting in some being sent to jail.

The Prosecutor-General is happy to have completed 18 cases since November 2017 but we feel more corrupt individuals should be behind bars. For example, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) officials that were clearing Kadungure’s cars.

Also, socialites flashing their wealth on social media are a good place to start. They will lead investigators to the big fish. Their lack of modesty is a sign of not working hard for their money.

No one as rich as Kadungure should be a mystery to the death. So, no Mr Prosecutor-General, we have not done enough.

Indeed, the fight is not yours alone.

Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day on Thursday but the fight against this vice continues.

International Anti-Corruption Day seeks to highlight the rights and responsibilities of everyone – including States, Government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public and youth, in tackling corruption.

Corruption is a cancer; we must all join the fight.