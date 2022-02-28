COMMENT: Zimbabwe, Botswana agreements must be fulfilled

Zimbabwe and Botswana on Friday signed five additional memoranda of understanding (MoUs) as the two nations further strengthened their fraternal relations.

President Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi presided over both the opening and closing of the third session of the Zimbabwe/Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) held in Victoria Falls.

In 2020 the two countries signed seven bilateral agreements at the close of the second session of the BNC.

In 2019 Zimbabwe and Botswana signed six agreements at the inaugural BNC held in Harare.

President Mnangagwa last Thursday hailed the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana saying the two countries’ continued high level engagements on mutual co-operation was testimony of the unbreakable bond that binds the two nations and their people.

He said the outbreak of Covid-19, increasing frequency of climate change-induced natural disasters and the threat of terrorism were a wake up call on the urgent need for stronger and mutual beneficial co-operation among African countries and the world at large.

President Mnangagwa said no nation can address these challenges alone hence the need for co-operation at both multinational and bilateral level in order to address all challenges with greater resilience and collective capacities.

At the inaugural BNC, President Mnangagwa and President Masisi called on officials from both countries to apply greater determination towards the full implementation of the agreements for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

Last Friday the two countries signed agreements on Child Protection, Co-operation in Tourism, Agriculture, Food Security, Water Management and Youth Development.

President Mnangagwa said the signing of the agreements should mark the beginning of concrete programmes by the two countries.

He said Zimbabwe was ready to play its part in ensuring the success of the strategic co-operation.

He applauded senior officials and ministerial teams for their dedication. President Mnangagwa said in areas where progress has been slow, teams must introspect in order to establish factors that were impeding progress and find solutions.

President Masisi said the five agreements signed last week will further broaden areas of co-operation.

We want at this juncture to implore officials from the two countries to work hard and ensure full implementation of the agreements to better the lives of citizens from both countries.