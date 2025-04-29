COMMENT: Zimbabwe Cricket leadership deserves praise

ZIMBABWE CRICKET is, at long last, offering its supporters a genuine cause for celebration. The hard fought victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, followed by yesterday’s resilient performance in the second Test reaching the close of play at 227/9 (we could have done better) after batting first, speaks volumes about the current trajectory of the national side. These are not mere flashes in the pan; they are tangible signs of progress, hinting at a brighter future for the Chevrons.

For too long, our cricket has been plagued by inconsistency and off field turbulence. However, the recent performances suggest a welcome shift. The grit and determination displayed by the players point to a team that is not only talented but also possesses the mental fortitude required to compete at the highest level. The bowlers have shown discipline and penetration, while the batsmen, even in challenging conditions, have exhibited resilience and a willingness to graft for runs.

Crucially, much of this improvement must be attributed to the leadership both on and off the field. There is a palpable sense that professionalism is finally being allowed to flourish within Zimbabwe Cricket. The commitment to fair selection, based on merit and performance, is a cornerstone of any successful sporting outfit. When players know that their opportunities are earned, not given, it fosters a competitive environment that drives individuals to improve and ultimately strengthens the collective.

This commitment to professionalism can only augur well for the national team in the long run. A meritocratic system breeds confidence, encourages accountability and cultivates a winning mentality. As younger players see a clear pathway to the national side through consistent performances, the talent pool will deepen, creating a sustainable pipeline for future success.

The road ahead will undoubtedly present further challenges. Consistency remains key, and building on this momentum is paramount. However, the displays against Bangladesh offer a genuine reason for optimism. The Zimbabwe Cricket leadership deserves commendation for fostering an environment where professionalism reigns supreme, allowing the talent within the nation to blossom. This is not just about two Test matches; it feels like the dawn of a new, more competitive era for Zimbabwean cricket, one that supporters can embrace with renewed hope and enthusiasm. The Chevrons are showing us what they are capable of and the future, for the first time in a long while, looks promising indeed.