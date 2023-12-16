COMMENT: Zimbabwe divorce rate a worrying social trend

Online Writer

THE rise in divorce cases in the country is a worrying development pointing to the alarming rate of collapsing homes due to several reasons.

While for some, divorce is unavoidable and serves to prevent extreme cases like different forms of violence that may lead to harm or even death, couples need to try their best to resolve conflicts in a peaceful manner and in a way that will build their unions and not destroy them.

If it is the last resort, it is still okay to go ahead with divorce but in instances where the relationship can be salvaged, we encourage couples to work hard to rekindle their love.

Statistics from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), point to an upward trend in divorce cases in Bulawayo where out of the 658 cases recorded this year, 408 have already been completed.

In 2020, a total of 1 117 couples filed for divorce across the country and the figure shot up to 1 351 in 2021. Last year the figures doubled to 2 735 cases countrywide against 13 436 recorded marriages.

This means an estimated 20 percent of Zimbabwean registered marriages are likely to end in divorce, which analysts say is a worrying social trend.

Of the 2 735 divorce cases filed in 2022 at the High Court in Bulawayo, Masvingo, Harare, Mutare and Chinhoyi, 1 561 were completed. Bulawayo recorded 613 last year while Harare had the larger share of 1 731, Masvingo had 145, Mutare 156 and Chinhoyi had 90.

Marriage is not an easy institution and requires patience, sacrifice and a great deal of compromise to make it work.

At the heart of it, communication plays an integral part in a relationship, be it friendship or marriage.

It may be hard to communicate at times but it is the only way that partners can understand each other, their sensitivities so no matter how bad situations may become, communication remains very important in a union.

Partners must also remember and remind each other even, how their relationships started and the reasons they were attracted to each other and always discuss how best they can work towards building a strong partnership.

With the passage of time, it is easy to forget the simple, but very important things that drive relationships and marriage.

It is those simple things, acts and gestures that need to be revisited to keep the fire burning.

There are many interventions, including marriage counselling, that partners can pursue to save their marriage that cannot be included here due to limitations of space.

As we head towards the Christmas holidays and New Year, this could be a perfect opportunity to rekindle and strengthen strained relations.