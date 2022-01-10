COMMENT: Zimbabwe expects good result from Cameroon today

CAMEROON and Burkina Faso kicked-off the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the Olembe Stadium in Cameroon capital Yaoundé yesterday.

This marked the beginning of a 28-day marathon involving 24 teams playing 52 matches at six venues in five cities in the West African nation. The tournament is being played after being rescheduled twice over Covid-19 fears.

Africans are in for a treat as they will watch their football stars in action after the viral disease disrupted sport, and life in general, in a big way. In many countries, football and other contact sports were halted for long periods after the first cases were reported around March 2020 as governments feared playing games could drive infections up.

Thereafter, football returned in countries that have enough resources to manage it amid Covid-19 but with no spectators. Only much later did national governing bodies resume football activity with limited numbers of fully vaccinated spectators.

We are happy that the 12-month wait for Afcon ended yesterday.

Football-crazy Zimbabwe is represented at that top level. The Warriors begin their campaign against Senegal this afternoon in Bafoussam, a city of 600 000, west of the country. We look forward with hope that coach Norman Mapeza and his crew will make a big impression on their fifth appearance at the continental event.

We have a slightly depleted side — top defenders Marshall Munetsi and Tendai Darikwa as well as midfielder Marvellous Nakamba unavailable through injury and personal reasons.

However, the lads that Mapeza picked for service are there to compete and defend the flag without fearing anyone or anything. They are Warriors who must understand what it means to represent our great country; what it means to wear that green and gold strip. They must not just compete but compete for positive results.

“We’re ready now,” Mapeza declared yesterday.

“I think it’s all about going out there with a positive mindset. However, we need to be cautious in our approach.”

Indeed, his side must be positive, confident and have the mentality to get it for their country.

As indicated, Covid-19 caused a year-long delay of the event. The disease continues to pose a threat with a number of players to miss their opening matches after testing positive to coronavirus at the weekend.

We report elsewhere today that seven Senegalese players tested positive suggesting they might not play against Zimbabwe this afternoon. On the other hand, all the Warriors were declared Covid-19-free.

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, striker Famara Diedhiou, captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss, Bamba Dieng, Mame Baba Thiam, Pape Matar Sarr, Nampalys Mendy and second choice goalkeeper Alfred Gomis all tested positive.

Without these top players and barring any surprise changes by kick-off time this afternoon, Senegal might be vulnerable against Zimbabwe. It is therefore possible that captain Knowledge Musona and his troops can take advantage of the Senegalese misfortune to bag the points in the Group B opening match.

The other two sides in the group are Malawi and Guinea. Malawi’s campaign was also disturbed before it started with eight of their players tested positive to Covid-19 which means they should miss their match against Guinea today.

Egypt, in Group D had a few positive cases before they flew to Cameroon on Saturday while Gabon in Group C had their key striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one of his team mates testing positive on Thursday. The Gambia, Tunisia and Cape Verde were also hit by several positive tests last week.

Given the high number of cases reported so far and the fast transmissibility of Omicron, the dominant coronavirus variant at this time, more cases can be reported, sidelining many more players. In the end, Covid-19 might be influential in determining which side ends where and who lifts the cup on February 6 at the Olembé Stadium.

But we are optimistic that our ambassadors will keep healthy and perform better than they have done over the past four editions they have participated in by progressing beyond the group. And the chances are realistic. Senegal are big, but if the seven players miss today’s match, we can get a result. Guinea are good but Zimbabwe is good as well. So we can, and must get a positive result off them. As for our good neighbours Malawi, we must defeat them.